10/25 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: The “season premiere” with Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a four-way ladder match for a future shot at the WWE Championship, a Triple Threat for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles, Austin Theory vs. Dominik Mysterio, Queen Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: The “season premiere” with Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a four-way ladder match for a future shot at the WWE Championship, a Triple Threat for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles, Austin Theory vs. Dominik Mysterio, Queen Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop, and more (32:44)…

Click here to stream or download the October 25 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.