NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, CM Punk, Kevin Sullivan, Austin Idol, Kurgan, Taka Michinoku, Rochelle Loewen, Oro

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0’s Halloween Havoc edition is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of B with 27 percent in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 20 percent, and D was a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-AEW star CM Punk (Phil Brooks) is 43.

-Kevin Sullivan is 72.

-Austin Idol (Michael McCord) is 72.

-Kurgan (Robert Mallet) is 52.

-Taka Michinoku (Takao Yoshida) is 48.

-Rochelle Loewen is 42.

-Oro (Jesus Javier Hernández Silva) died after taking a bump in the ring on October 26, 1993 at age 21. His family declined an autopsy.