WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The updated list of wrestlers released from their contracts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following wrestlers were released by WWE starting on Friday. on Friday, April 19.
-Cameron Grimes
-Von Wagner
-Jinder Mahal
-Xia Li
-Xyon Quinn
-Veer Mahaan
-Sanga
Powell’s POV: Grimes released an emotional video in which he announced his release. It’s a big blow, but I could see AEW and certainly other companies being interested in signing him. Credit to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com for reporting some of the talent cuts listed above.
Thank you @wwe Thank you @TripleH Thank you #WWEunivers pic.twitter.com/mxijCaHNGB
— Xia Li (@XiaWWE) April 20, 2024
I Quit. Maharaja Out 💰.
— The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) April 20, 2024
