WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The updated list of wrestlers released from their contracts

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers were released by WWE starting on Friday. on Friday, April 19.

-Cameron Grimes

-Von Wagner

-Jinder Mahal

-Xia Li

-Xyon Quinn

-Veer Mahaan

-Sanga

Powell’s POV: Grimes released an emotional video in which he announced his release. It’s a big blow, but I could see AEW and certainly other companies being interested in signing him. Credit to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com for reporting some of the talent cuts listed above.