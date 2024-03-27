Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Davey Boy Smith, WWE Rivals on The Hardys vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge and Christian

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Davey Boy Smith delivered 357,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished 32nd in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on The Hardys vs. The Dudleys vs. Edge and Christian averaged 320,000 viewers for A&E and finished 37th in the cable ratings with a 0.10 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Diamond Dallas Page biography tallied 368,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Randy Orton vs. John Cena had 330,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. Sunday’s biography features Roman Reigns, while the Rivals show focuses on Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.