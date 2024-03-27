Ratings for A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends on Davey Boy Smith, WWE Rivals on The Hardys vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge and Christian

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Davey Boy Smith delivered 357,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The show finished 32nd in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on The Hardys vs. The Dudleys vs. Edge and Christian averaged 320,000 viewers for A&E and finished 37th in the cable ratings with a 0.10 rating.
Powell’s POV: Last week’s Diamond Dallas Page biography tallied 368,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Randy Orton vs. John Cena had 330,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. Sunday’s biography features Roman Reigns, while the Rivals show focuses on Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.
