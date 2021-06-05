What's happening...

06/05 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Andrade El Idolo debuts, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bull rope match, Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall

June 5, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Andrade El Idolo debuts, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bull rope match, Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall, and more (33:58)…

Click here for the June 5 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.