06/05 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Andrade El Idolo debuts, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bull rope match, Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Andrade El Idolo debuts, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bull rope match, Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall, and more (33:58)…

Click here for the June 5 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.