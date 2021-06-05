Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Andrade El Idolo debuts, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bull rope match, Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. Private Party, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

AEW Tag Champions The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title match: The athleticism was just too damn good to give this match a Miss, but I do have issues with the lack of rule enforcement during most of AEW’s tag team matches. A case can be made that the core AEW fan base doesn’t care about tag rules, but I see enough fan complaints that AEW should try to appease the bigger audience by tightening up the rules. Or, as Jake Barnett wrote in his live review last night, the company could just announce the use of lucha rules in their tag team matches. The match finish with Penta just sort of standing there while Nick Jackson pinned Pac was rough. And yet despite some flaws, this was a hot match with the usual jaw-dropping spots that we’ve come to expect from the participants.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bull rope match: A big part of me wishes that AEW would have stashed Comorota away until they felt he was ready for a big push. I don’t feel like I know anything about his character, so it’s tough to feel invested in his feud with Rhodes. On the bright side, it was a well worked brawl. While this wouldn’t have belonged in the main event slot of a regular Wednesday night show, it was fine in the late night main event slot when viewers probably drop off as the show goes on.

Jungle Boy and Christian Cage vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy: A decent match. Jungle Boy getting the win was the right move as he approaches his AEW Championship match with Kenny Omega. I went into the match wondering if we’d see some hint of a Cage heel turn coming, but I didn’t catch anything if there was. On a side note, I’m not a fan of Private Party dressing like they work in office cubicles just to play into the strange Hardy Home Office gimmick.

Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall: A solid television match. I liked the finish with Ogogo punching out Cody, enabling Marshall to steal the pin. It wasn’t always pretty, particularly when Johnson was late to break up a pin. Ultimately, though, it accomplished what it needed to by giving the heels the upset win over Cody in a way that put heat on both men.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Andrade El Idolo: A good addition to AEW and I like that they made it a surprise, but there was nothing particularly memorable about this segment. It’s strange that Andrade’s debut wasn’t booked to pack more of a punch.

Red Velvet vs. The Bunny: A soft Miss. The match was sloppy at times and Velvet’s dive to ringside was downright frightening. I loved the Allie character in Impact Wrestling (until she entered the Undead Realm), but I’m still not sure what to make of The Bunny.

The spectator wrestler section: Why? The spectator wrestlers added so much to Dynamite during the pandemic. But it’s time for them to stay backstage whenever real fans are back in the building.

Britt Baker’s celebration: Baker was fun and it was good to see her heeling on the crowd again, but the fast food loving pig in me simply can’t condone the crime of burger abuse that was committed by Nyla Rose. “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun!”