7/3 NJPW New Japan Cup night eight results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Evil vs. Sanada in semifinal matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW New Japan Cup

Streamed July 3, 2020 on New Japan World from an empty venue in Japan

1. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and El Desperado beat Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yuji Nagata, and Gabriel Kidd.

2. Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, and Hirooki Goto beat Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi.

3. Evil beat Sanada to advance to the finals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

4. Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiromu Takahashi to advance to the finals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

The tournament concludes with Okada vs. Evil on Saturday, July 11 in Osaka, Japan at Osaka Jo-Hall with fans allowed to attend at one-third the typical capacity.



