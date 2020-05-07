Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Total Bellas, WWE Raw poll results, Kevin Owens, Will Ospreay, Tanga Loa, Angelico, Frank Trigg, Owen Hart, Hercules Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news week and previewing the WWE Money in the Bank event. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show is in “best of” mode due to not having any first-run content remaining.

-Total Bellas airs tonight on E! Network at 8CT/9ET. The episode is listed as “Salsa Caliente”.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote with 32 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 29 percent of the vote each. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a B grade and felt it was a quality go-home show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Frank Trigg is 47.

-Tanga Loa (Tevita Tu’amoeloa Fetaiakimoeata Fifita) is 37.

-Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen) is 36.

-Angelico (Adam Bridle) is 33.

-Will Ospreay is 27 today.

-The late Owen Hart was born on May 7, 1965. He fell to his death at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view on May 23, 1999.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) was born on May 7, 1956. He died of heart disease at age 47 on March 6, 2004.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

