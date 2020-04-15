Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Jimmy Snuka and Nancy Argentino episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Jimmy Snuka and Nancy Argentino edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 209,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The “After Dark” post show did not make the top 150 cable ratings this week.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Brawl For All episode delivered 226,000 viewers. Last night’s episode was the least viewed episode of the season, and the two-hour season premiere on the Benoit family tragedy delivered a series high 320,000 viewers. Last week’s After Dark did not crack the top 150 cable ratings, while previous editions did 92,000 viewers and 127,000 viewers.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

