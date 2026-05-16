ROH Supercard of Honor results (5/15): Vetter’s review of Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Women’s Championship, Bandido vs. Blake Christian for the ROH Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Ring of Honor “Supercard of Honor”

Salisbury, Maryland, at the Wicomico Civic Center

Streamed live May 15, 2026, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman provided commentary. The lighting was good. The large screen was across from the hard camera; I prefer seeing fans. They used the throwback ROH canvas tonight; it’s black with red trim on the apron.

ROH Supercard of Honor Pre-Show

* Due to Visa issues, the Beast Mortos is not here.

1. Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti. Sammy wore his tag title belt. He gave Andretti the middle finger instead of a handshake, and they traded standing switches to open, and they had a standoff at 2:00. Andretti hit a huracanrana and a dropkick, then he dove through the ropes onto Sammy. He hit a second dive! In the ring, Sammy hit a dropkick, and he bowed to the crowd. Sammy nailed a corkscrew dive over the ropes and crashed onto Andretti. Andretti hit a flip dive to the floor on Sammy. In the ring, Sammy hit a jumping knee for a nearfall at 5:00, and he choked Andretti in the ropes.

Sammy put Andretti across his shoulders, did some deep squats, then a Samoan Drop. Sammy leaned into the camera and said it should be HIM going for the title tonight against Bandido, not Blake Christian. Andretti hit a backflip-into-a-stunner at 7:30, and they were both down. Andretti hit an enzuigiri. He hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor, then a springboard clothesline into the ring. He nailed a running Shooting Star press for a nearfall at 9:30, then a springboard crossbody block, but he missed a split-legged moonsault. Andretti hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread. He went for a springboard splash, but Andretti got his knees up. However, Andretti hit his version of Go To Sleep for the clean pin. A really good way to open the show.

Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti at 11:27.

* Sammy got on the mic and called out his buddy, RUSH! RUSH charged to the ring and clobbered Andretti, who was still on the floor.

2. RUSH vs. Leon St. Giovanni. RUSH also refused a handshake, and he immediately stomped on LSG in the corner. He hit his running dropkick to the face in the corner and scored the pin. Poor LSG — he never got in a move!

RUSH defeated Leon St. Giovanni at 00:41.

* Backstage, Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean were talking. They boasted about their win from “a day ago” on ROH TV. Carlie wants to compete tonight, and he suggested an open challenge to anyone — except Eddie Kingston’s team, who they just beat! (Maybe Bustah & The Brain? Workhorsemen?)

* Ian said Harley Cameron is injured! So, Queen Aminata is taking her spot.

3. Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata vs. Lacey Lane and Janai Kai. I presume Janai has had ROH matches before! As always, Caprice was thrilled to see Aminata! Lacey and Mina opened. Janai got in and hit a spin kick on Mina. Aminata entered at 1:00 and hit a snap suplex on Janai. Mina hit a slingshot splash onto Janai. Aminata repeatedly rammed Janai’s face into the Queen’s rear. Lacey entered and battled the much taller Aminata. Aminata hit a snap suplex at 3:00, then a hard running knee to the jaw!

Aminata put Lacey in a Figure Four. Janai and Aminata traded forearm strikes, and Kai hit her spin kicks to the thighs. Mina hit a discus clothesline to drop Janai. Aminata hit a thudding headbutt to drop Lacey, and suddenly everyone was down at 5:00. They all got up and brawled. Lacey put Mina on her shoulders and hit a rolling cannonball into a corner onto Aminata! Lacey hit a superkick on Mina, and Janai made the cover for a nearfall. Mina hit a top-rope double missile dropkick. She hit a spin kick and a spinning back fist on Janai and put her in a Figure Four. Aminta hit a headbutt to block Lacey from breaking it up. Mina bridged up into a Figure Eight, and Janai tapped out. That was fun action.

Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata defeated Lacey Lane and Janai Kai at 7:41

* Backstage, Lee Johnson and Jay Lethal talked about how Blake Christian is going to win the title tonight. Jay said he made a mistake years ago when he picked Samoa Joe to be his mentor. Lethal issued a challenge to Joe and Anthony Bowens for a tag match on Collision.

4. “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Arya Daivari (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling, Stori Denali) vs. “The Rascalz” Myron Reed and Dezmond Xavier (w/Zachary Wentz). Sterling cut a heel promo, noting how many days it’s been since he was attacked, and he’s finally feeling better! He dislikes their opponents “because they partake in the devil’s lettuce.” Caprice was confused by this, saying he likes a good salad with his dinner. Nese and Dezmond opened. Dez hit a dropkick. Mryon entered and hit a Lungblower to Tony’s chest for a nearfall. Arya jumped in, and they both threw some punches. Xavier got back in at 3:00, and he hit a running Shooting Star Press.

Arya hit a DDT on Dezmond. Dez was tossed to the floor, where Sterling hit some cheap shots. Arya got a nearfall in the ring at 4:30. Nese and Myron tagged in, and Reed hit a spin kick to the side of the head, then a superkick. Nese hit a pumphandle piledriver for a nearfall at 7:30. Arya accidentally hit a shoulder tackle on Nese! Xavier hit a plancha onto Arya. Nese hit a flip dive onto Xavier. Reed hit the “Flame On” stunner from the apron to the floor. Sterling took off his elbow brace and was about to use it, but Wentz confiscated it. Wentz hit a flying stunner on Sterling!

In the ring, Arya hit a short-arm clothesline on Myron, but Myron popped up and hit a spin kick. Arya again hit the short-arm clothesline. Nese hit the 450 Splash. Arya hit the Magic Carpet Ride frog splash, but Dez hit a springboard move to break it up, and they were all down at 10:30. The Rascalz hit stereo superkicks on Arya. They hit the double stomp-and-faceplant combo, with Myron pinning Arya. Nonstop action.

“The Rascalz” Myron Reed and Dezmond Xavier defeated “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Arya Daivari at 11:20.

ROH Supercard of Honor Main Card

1. Josh Woods vs. Nigel McGuinness in a Pure Rules match. Anyone who has read my reviews knows what a big fan I’ve been of Woods. A nice pop for Nigel. There was a one-hour clock counting down on the screen. The wrestlers shook hands, and then there were standing switches. Nigel pushed him into the ropes, and the ref ruled Josh used his first rope break at 1:20! That’s a questionable call, ref! Josh applied a top hammerlock on the mat, and Nigel used his first rope break at 2:23! They stayed locked up on the mat, and Nigel focused on the left arm. Nigel set up for the Tower of London, but Woods escaped and applied a sleeper. Nigel used his second rope break at 5:03! He rolled to the floor to regroup.

Nigel got on the headset and told the commentators that this match isn’t going how he expected. The ref admonished them to both get back into the ring. They locked up in the corner, and the ref again ruled that Woods used a rope break at 6:45! Questionable! Nigel again pulled him into a corner, and the ref ruled that Woods used his final rope break at 7:08! Josh was livid! They rolled to the floor and brawled. Josh was in charge, and he threw Nigel back into the ring and got a nearfall at 8:30. He applied an ankle lock in the center of the ring, and Nigel used his final rope break at 9:07. Nigel hit the Tower of London stunner from the apron to the floor!

They traded forearm strikes on the floor; the ref was about to count them out, but they jumped back in at the 18-count, and they continued to trade forearm strikes. They hit stereo Pump Kicks to the chest and were both down at 11:30. Nigel hit some European Uppercuts. Josh hit a backbreaker over his knee and a clothesline for a nearfall. Woods applied an ankle lock in the center of the ring, but Nigel grabbed the ropes — Caprice reminded us that it didn’t matter. Nigel was able to flip Josh forward to escape. Nigel applied a London Dungeon (top hammerlock). Nigel hit a Rebound Lariat for the pin! Good match.

Nigel McGuinness defeated Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match at 14:52.

2. Red Velvet vs. Viva Van for the ROH Women’s TV Title. Ian said these two have teamed up in the past. They opened in a knuckle lock, and Viva went for a cross-armbreaker! Nice! She targeted the left arm, and Velvet was immediately selling pain in the limb. Van hit a rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and applied a Stretch Muffler, as she now focused on Velvet’s left leg. Van hit a chop block. Velvet hit a spin kick, and they were both down at 4:00, but Velvet was selling pain in her leg. They got to their knees and traded overhand chops.

Red shouted, “Show me you want to be champion!” as they switched to forearm strikes. Van missed on another Koppo Kick, and Red got a nearfall. Viva hit a release German Suplex at 6:00. Red hit a huracanrana and a running Meteora to the back of the head! Viva hit a spinning back fist; they both collapsed, and they nearly had a double-pin at 7:30. They traded rollups. Velvet hit a kick to the jaw. Viva hit an Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall! They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Velvet flipped Van to the mat for a nearfall at 9:30. Van hit a gutbuster over her knees and got a nearfall, and there was a “Fight forever!” chant. (I didn’t expect that going in!) Viva hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Velvet hit a spin kick to the head for the pin. Easily Viva’s best AEW/ROH match ever. Good action.

Red Velvet defeated Viva Van to retain the ROH Women’s TV Title at 11:17.

* Footage aired of AR Fox beating Nick Wayne to win the Men’s TV Title.

3. AR Fox vs. Lio Rush for the ROH Men’s TV Title. Lio’s body paint is pretty wild today. They traded some quick reversals, and Lio hit a spin kick to the head. He hit some chops. Fox hit a running Shooting Star Press from the apron to the floor at 3:00. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Fox hit a clothesline in the corner and some elbow strikes to the head. Lio dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a Koppo Kick to send AR from the apron to the floor. Lio bit the top of Fox’s head and hit a stunner in the ropes, then a top-rope crossbody block to the floor at 5:00.

Lio threw Fox back into the ring, and he was in charge. He hit a delayed vertical suplex, and they were both down at 6:30. Lio writhed on the mat and muttered some crazy sounds. (His commitment to this character is amazing.) Lio tied him up on the mat, then hit some punches to the gut. Fox hit a tornado DDT and a spinning suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Action Andretti walked to ringside to a mixed reaction. Fox hit a Sling Blade and a flying back elbow into the corner and a stunner for a nearfall. Fox hit another stunner for a nearfall. Lio hit a pop-up powerbomb and a spear for a nearfall at 11:00.

Ian and Caprice haven’t mentioned it yet, but isn’t there a 15-minute time limit on TV Title matches? Lio hit a stunner, and Fox fell to the floor. Lio crawled on the mat and dove through the ropes at 12:30. They got back into the ring, and Lio hit the Rush Hour stunner out of the ropes for a nearfall. Lio again bit Fox’s forehead! Lio hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then the Final Hour frog splash for a believable nearfall at 14:30. “What a match!” Ian shouted. There was a “Fight forever!” chant. Lio grabbed the title belt and brought it into the ring, but the ref confiscated it. Andretti knocked Lio off the top rope! Fox hit a brainbuster and a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! Did AR Fox see Andretti’s interference???

AR Fox defeated Lio Rush to retain the ROH Men’s TV Title at 15:42.

* Lexy Nair interviewed Sammy Guevara backstage. Before he was a great tag champion, he was a great singles worker! He challenged Darby Allin to a title match on Collision! Darby is going to defend it yet again????

4. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Diamante in a ROH Women’s Pure Rules Title. The one-hour countdown clock was used again. Deonna immediately hit some stomps in the corner. (Diamante’s hands were on the ropes; that could have been a rope break, based on what we saw earlier!) They both went for a backslide. Deonna hit a powerbomb and locked in a Fujiwara Armbar, and Diamante used her first rope break at 1:08. Diamante stood on the floor and slammed Deonna’s left leg on the apron. Ian talked about Deonna’s Pure Rules title match against Gisele Shaw in Maple Leaf Pro and how Gisele went after that leg. (This attention to detail is why I love Ian!)

They got back into the ring, with Diamante in charge, and Purrazzo was limping. Diamante hit some chops. Diamante grabbed an ankle lock, and the ref ruled Deonna used a rope break at 3:53, even though Deonna was just leaning against the ropes. Diamante hit a closed fist and was issued a warning at 5:00, and the crowd booed her. Diamante trapped her in the Tree of Woe and hit a dropkick, and Deonna fell to the floor. Deonna got back in at 6:30, but Diamante stomped on her and went back to targeting the damaged left leg. Deonna began striking the left arm, and she tried a Fujiwara Armbar, but Diamante rolled her over for a nearfall.

Deonna hopped up and hit a Pump Kick at 8:00, and they were both down. Diamante again applied an ankle lock, but Deonna rolled free. Diamante hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. She applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Deonna escaped and hit a punch at 10:00, and she was also issued a warning! Deonna hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall and immediately applied a Fujiwara Armbar; Diamante used her second rope break at 10:40. Deonna couldn’t get her up for the Gotch-style piledriver.

Deonna hit some forearm strikes and again applied the Fujiwara Armbar. Purrazzo hit the Gotch-style piledriver for a believable nearfall at 12:00! Diamante got up and gave her a middle finger and slapped Deonna in the face; Deonna slapped her back and hit a powerbomb. Deonna locked in the Venus de Milo (Rings of Saturn double armbar), and Diamante submitted, even though she was fairly close to getting a foot on the ropes! Good match; a strong effort by Diamante.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Diamante to retain the ROH Women’s Pure Title at 13:00.

* Backstage, Action Andretti spoke about waiting and waiting for Lio Rush. He said he could have used his partner tonight… and Lio wasn’t there for him. He feels disrespected, and that’s made him angry. KRU is done!

5. Lee Moriarty vs. Ace Austin for the ROH Men’s Pure Title. I don’t mind three Pure matches on a show, but I question having them back-to-back. Standing switches and a feeling-out process. Caprice said he doesn’t recall Ace being in a Pure Rules match before, and it would be tough to beat the champion if you haven’t done this style before. Ace put him on his shoulders and hit a squat. Lee pushed Ace into the ropes, and Ace used his first rope break at 1:55. Ace got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall. He switched to a Muta Lock. Lee fought free instead of grabbing a rope. Lee went for a Crossface Chickenwing, but Ace fought free.

Lee hit a Sling Blade at 4:00. He snapped Ace’s arm over his shoulder and tied him up. Ace applied a Straitjacket Choke, but Lee escaped and applied one, then Moriarty locked in an Octopus Stretch at 6:00. Ace had to use a second rope break at 6:23. Lee hit some chops. Ace applied a Koji Clutch on the mat, and Lee used his first rope break at 7:07. Ace hit a clothesline and a back suplex, then a guillotine leg drop at 8:30. He put Lee on his shoulders, did a deep squat, and hit a Death Valley Driver. Ace hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Lee snapped the arm across the top rope at 10:00. Moriarty applied a Border City Stretch, but Ace rolled him over for a nearfall.

Ace tied up the legs and leaned backward for a pinfall attempt, so Lee grabbed the ropes at 11:05. Each man has one rope break left. Lee tied up the arms in the ropes, and Ace used his final rope break at 11:52. Austin hit a springboard spin kick at 13:00 and set up for The Fold, but Lee caught him in a hammerlock move. Ace flipped Lee to the floor. In the ring, Ace stomped on him and got a nearfall. Ace hit a swinging Flatliner and applied a Koji Clutch! Lee got a foot on the ropes at 14:50. Lee went for the Crossface Chickenwing on the mat, but Ace was able to stand up. Lee got a rollup, leaned back for added pressure, and grabbed the ropes for additional leverage for the clean pin, as it was legal to grab those ropes. I love that finish.

Lee Moriarty defeated Ace Austin to retain the ROH Men’s Pure Title at 16:05.

* Red Velvet was backstage, and she’s happy about her win, but she’s livid she’s not in the Owen Hart tournament. She challenged Willow Nightingale because Willow is in the tournament, and she’s not.

* In the arena, Lexy Nair interviewed Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. Oliver said they wanted to face Guevara and Mortos for the tag belts tonight, and they’ll be coming for them when Mortos is back. Price said they are ready to go insane. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven came out of the back! Wow! I didn’t expect this! The crowd chanted “Welcome back!” I thought Taven’s contract had expired! Bennett says he turns 41 tomorrow. Taven said, “Daddy’s home. This is our house. This is our Kingdom.” They all shook hands. It’s unclear when this match will happen.

* Next up is the open challenge for the six-man titles. Jordan Oliver was NOT dressed to wrestle, so it’s not them. The champs came out first… who will accept? It’s the Outrunners and Dalton Castle!

6. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean (w/Christyan XO, Anthony Ogogo) vs. Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. Carlie and Turbo opened. Dalton and Dean entered and locked up. The champs worked over Castle in their corner. Truth hopped in and traded chops with Bravo at 3:00. Bravo hit a stunner. Shane hit a big guillotine leg drop on the apron on Truth, and they continued to work over Magnum. They crotched him around the ring post at 5:00. Bravo tied Magnum in the Tree of Woe, and the Infantry hit stereo dropkicks to his ribs.

Dean pulled Floyd off the apron so he couldn’t make the hot tag at 7:00. Shane hip-tossed Truth across the ring, and he hit a running knee on Dalton on the floor. Shane got back in and hit some chops on Magnum. Truth FINALLY got the hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines and punches. He bodyslammed Bravo, then Dean. The Outrunners set up for their Sonofabitch Elbow Drop, but Shane broke that up. Dean hit a Bronco Buster in the corner on Floyd at 9:30. Dean hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall. The cameras panned over to Dalton, who was still knocked out on the floor from that Taylor running knee. Bravo hit a delayed vertical suplex.

Shane Taylor entered and hit his own delayed vertical suplex at 12:30. Truth finally got on the apron for a hot tag. Turbo hit a suplex on Dean, then a back suplex on Bravo. Truth couldn’t lift Shane, but Shane easily scooped him up for a bodyslam and a nearfall at 14:30. Floyd hit the bodyslam, and that popped the crowd. Dalton got back up and on the apron! He got the hot tag and he suplexed Dean, then suplexed Bravo. He hit a German Suplex on Shane! He got Shane up for the Bang-O-Rang, but Taylor grabbed the ropes! Christyan XO hopped on the apron to distract Dalton, allowing the Infantry to jump Dalton. Shane hit a package piledriver at 16:30, but the Outrunners made the save. Dalton got Shane up and hit the Bang-O-Rang faceplant! “That’s the biggest Bang-O-Rang ever!” Caprice said. The Outrunners hit their Sonofabitch elbow drop on Shane, and Dalton covered Shane for the pin! New champs!

Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at 17:45.

* Shane Taylor Promotions kept attacking the new champs, so Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe came out of the back for the save. Orange hit some soft punches on Ogogo. Briscoe jabbed Ogogo in the ribs with a chair, and the heels scampered to the back. Orange and Mark celebrated with the new champs.

7. Mark Davis vs. Xelhua for the AEW National Title. I forgot this was in the lineup! They locked up, and Mark has quite the height and weight advantage. Xelhua tied the arms behind Mark’s back. Mark hit a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. Xelhua tied up the legs. They went to the floor, where Davis hit a running shoulder tackle and some LOUD chops, then threw him back into the ring at 4:00. He stomped on Xelhua and hit a running Penalty Kick to the sternum for a nearfall. He knocked Xelhua off the apron to the floor at 6:00, and Mark seemed fine with getting a count-out. Xelhua got back into the ring at the nine-count, but Mark hit a bodyslam. He began untying the mask, and that drew loud boos!

Xelhua hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:00. Xelhua hit an impressive Northern Lights with a high bridge for a nearfall. Xelhua hit a hammerlock drop, with them both landing on their butts, and he got a nearfall at 9:30. He hit a series of punches in the corner, and the crowd counted to ten in Spanish. He hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip move on the mat, and he twisted the ankle. Mark writhed in pain, but he reached the ropes at 11:30. Davis hit a snap piledriver; he was slow to make a cover and only got a nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and Davis slammed him to the mat, and he got a nearfall at 13:00. Xelhua hit a bodyslam! He missed a second-rope senton. Davis hit a second piledriver. He nailed a decapitating clothesline for the pin.

Mark Davis defeated Xelhua to retain the AEW National Title at 14:12.

* Lexy Nair interviewed STP. She started to congratulate Lee Morairty, but the rest of them cut them off. Bravo challenged Mark Davis and Orange Cassidy to a match. They want a match Saturday night! Several matches for Collision have been set here. (They showed some OLD footage of a young Samoa Joe and Jay Lethal working together!)

* Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy were backstage, and they accepted the challenge.

8. Bandido vs. Blake Christian (w/Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson) for the ROH World Title. I’m on upset alert — I think Blake (with some help) could win this! Blake wore a sharp black-and-gray robe. Ian said Blake hasn’t lost an ROH singles match in 638 days! He rolled to the floor at the bell and stalled and got booed. They traded shoulder blocks and fast lucha reversals and had a standoff at 1:30. Blake hit a dropkick. Bandido hit a huracanrana, then a dive through the ropes onto Christian at 3:00. He threw Blake into the ring steps and was in charge. Blake nailed his twisting dive through the ropes! He slammed Bandido’s knee onto the floor and was booed.

In the ring, Blake tied up the legs and stomped on the back of Bandido’s thighs. Bandido grabbed Lethal’s ankle! The ref saw it, and he ejected them both at 6:30. Bandido dove to the floor on Lethal and Lee. Blake hit a rolling DVD on Bandido as he re-entered the ring, and Blake was back in control. He tied up Bandido’s left arm on the mat and cranked on it. Blake switched to twisting the right leg and snapping it a few times. Blake tied him in the Tree of Woe, hit a 619, then a top-rope double stomp for a nearfall at 10:00. The commentators agreed that Blake was wrestling “a perfect match.” Bandido lifted Blake with one arm, but Blake turned it into a Triangle Choke! Nice! Bandido hit a powerbomb to escape at 11:30.

Bandido dropped him snake-eyes and hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block and some Superman Punches. He nailed a Shining Wizard for a nearfall! He tried to get the 21-Plex, but Blake held onto the ropes to block it. Christian missed a 450 Splash but landed on his feet. Bandido hit a vertical suplex, and they were both down at 14:00, and there was a “Fight forever!” chant. Bandido hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Blake hit a superkick. They fought on the apron, and Blake pushed him into the ring post. Blake dove through the ropes and hit a satellite DDT on the floor at 16:00. Blake hit the Lethal Injection for a nearfall! Blake hit a spear on the apron.

Blake removed all the equipment from the commentators’ table, and he pushed Bandido on top. However, Bandido suplexed Blake onto the table at 18:30, but it didn’t break! They got in the ring, and Bandido nailed the 21-Plex for a nearfall! They fought on the ropes, and Blake hit a second-rope Poison Rana and a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 20:00! Blake set up for a 21-Plex, but he couldn’t hit it. Bandido hit a Castagnoli-style second-rope deadlift suplex into the ring. He went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Blake got his knees up! Blake went for a springboard move, but Bandido caught him with a dropkick, and they were both down at 22:00. A “This is wrestling!” chant broke out.

They got up and traded strikes, but Blake was wobbly. Blake suddenly hit a superkick! Bandido hit a discus clothesline. He set up for the 21-Plex, but Blake caught him with a superkick. Bandido hit a Go To Sleep-style kick, but Blake hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and they were both down again at 24:00! Blake grabbed the title belt! He brought it into the ring. He shouted at Bandido, “It’s my f—ing time!” The ref confiscated the belt, but it allowed Blake to hit a low blow kick and a Stomp to the back of the head for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it! Bandido caught him and hit a Styles Clash! Blake was face-first on the mat; Bandido hit the 21-Plex off the MAT for the pin. (I saw him do that recently against Amazing Red, and it’s awesome.) A superb match. “A breakout showing from Blake Christian!” Ian said.

Bandido defeated Blake Christian to retain the ROH World Title at 26:05.

* Bandido celebrated in the ring. Out of nowhere, Swerve ran in and attacked him! Swerve hit the House Call (mule kick), and he hit a Cop Killah (backslide driver) onto an open chair! Dangerous! Ian made the reference to Homicide with that move. Ian and Caprice wondered if Bandido would be healthy enough to face Bandido.

9. Athena vs. Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora vs. Zayda Steel vs. Maya World vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a Survival of the Fittest (elimination match) for the ROH Women’s World Title. They each got their own entrance, so this took a long time to get started. The bell rang, but Athena threw Billie to the floor so they could talk strategy. The other four attacked them. In the ring, Adora hit a double spear. Maya hit an Asai Moonsault onto the other five at 2:00. Starkz hit a Swanton Bomb in the ring on Yuka. Zayda hit a double stomp on Adora for a nearfall. Athena shouted at Billie. “Are we on the same page now?” Zayda threw Billie to the floor. Athena hit a Samoan Drop-and-fallaway slam combo on two women at 4:00!

Zayda got a chair and struck the other women. She shouted, “This is my show now, bitches!” I guess you can’t get DQ’d in an elimination match! However, Athena rolled up Zayda with her feet on the ropes and pinned her at 5:00 even. I didn’t expect an elimination that early on! Yuka hit a Snow Plow driver on Athena for a nearfall. Maya struck Athena in the back with a kendo stick! Yuka (softly) hit Athena on the back with a chair. (That’s a bit too soft!) Trish got the kendo stick and struck some women with it. Athena found a trash can and threw it in. Trish struck Maya with the kendo stick a few times across the back. Billie hit a DDT on Yuka for a nearfall at 8:00. Athena set up a chair structure on the floor.

Yuka tied Billie in the ropes. They fought on the floor and over to a table. The other three fought in the ring. Maya set up for a dive at 11:30, but Athena hit her with a chair. Billie got a nearfall on Maya. Athena and Trish traded forearm strikes on the apron, and Athena called her a “dumb bitch!” (What happened to women supporting women?) Trish chokeslammed Athena off the apron and through the chair structure! Billie and Trish fought on the announce table, and Trish hit a DVD at 13:30! (The table STILL did not break!) Yuka hit a springboard frog splash onto Athena on a table on the floor! Yuka rolled her into the ring, but Trish grabbed Yuka and got a rollup. Trish hit a clothesline on Athena! Yuka hit a superkick on Trish, spun her, and pinned her at 15:37.

Yuka got a garbage can and clocked Athena over the head with it. Yuka hit a top-rope frogplash while using a garbage can on Athena for a nearfall at 17:00, but Billie made the save! The commentators were a bit surprised that Billie was still helping Athena. Billie hit a top-rope Pedigree move to pin Yuka at 17:25. Maya and Billie traded punches. Maya hit a superkick; Billie hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Athena got in the ring with two kendo sticks. She tossed one to Billie, and they both struck Maya repeatedly with the weapons. Athena pulled out a giant ladder from under the ring, and they slid that into the ring and opened it.

Billie and Maya brawled. Athena accidentally hit Billie! Maya hit a sunset flip bomb and flipped over Billie for added leverage and pinned Billie at 21:45! Maya hit a DDT on the apron and pushed Athena in and got a nearfall. Maya hit a Maya’s World faceplant for a nearfall. Maya put her in an ankle lock. Athena got to the ropes, but Ian said there are no rope breaks. Billie was standing there and was about to “throw in the towel.” She got in the ring, but Maya kicked Billie. Athena slammed Maya onto a folded chair at 25:00. She struck Maya with a chair. Athena climbed near the top of the ladder and hit the O-Face flying stunner for the clean pin.

Athena defeated Billie Starkz, Maya World, Yuka Sakazaki, Trish Adora, and Zayda Steel to retain the ROH Women’s World Title at 26:11.

* Diamante came to the ring to celebrate with Athena. Billie was upset. Athena shouted at Billie to “get over it.” Billie pouted and walked away.

Final Thoughts: A really good show, but a really long show. Undoubtedly, people will suggest that this show should have had one or two fewer matches. Blake vs. Bandido was fantastic, absolutely fantastic. To be clear, I never once thought that Blake Christian would win clean, but I went in thinking a title change was certainly possible — especially after that low blow. Bandido’s new variation of hitting the 21-Plex off the mat is awesome. I praised it when he hit it on Amazing Red, as I’ve never liked how awkward it is that someone has to bend over and get into position to take a 21-Plex. This looks so much more natural. A buzzworthy match. I don’t think fans present thought a title change was possible, though.

The main event was a good brawl and takes second. My only complaint was the quick elimination of Zayda. I actually never once thought Athena was losing her belt, though. Lee Moriarty vs. Ace Austin was a really good match, and that takes third. A nice surprise to have the return of Taven and Bennett as well.

I’ll join everyone else who praised Tony Khan for having so many women competing on this show. It’s quite a talented women’s roster! Viva Van easily had her best AEW/ROH match yet, and Diamante had a good showing, too. I’m not disappointed at all that none of the scheduled title matches led to title changes. (I’m not including the six-man tag. Deonna is a great choice to be the champion, as is Moriarty. A long show. I had to watch it in two parts to get through, but I thoroughly enjoyed it.