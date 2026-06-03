AEW Dynamite results (6/3): Powell’s review of MJF vs. Rush for the AEW World Championship, Kevin Knight vs. Mike Bailey for the TNT Title, Owen Hart Cup tournament matches

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 348)

Richmond, Virginia, at Siegel Center

Simulcast live June 3, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Footage aired from earlier in the day of Renee Paquette standing on the backstage interview set with Rush. Paquette asked Rush how it felt to be getting a title shot. Rush spoke about finally getting a title shot and doing it for his people and his family. He started to deliver his usual catchphrase, but MJF cut him off. MJF slapped Rush. MJF said that if Rush is the bull, then he’s the matador. Rush tackled MJF and threw punches at him until security pulled him off…

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Excalibur ran through the lineup…

Paquette stood backstage with Rush and said they just found out that his match with MJF would have no count-outs. Andrade El Idolo showed up and gave Rush a pep talk…

Rush made his entrance. MJF wore a matador’s jacket and pants…

1. MJF vs. Rush in a match with no count-outs for the AEW World Championship. Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. MJF whispered to Roberts, who included a line about how MJF made sure the hometown boy (Hangman Page) could never challenge for the title again. He also said the fans “put the virgin in Virginia.”

MJF spat in Rush’s face during the opening minute. Excalibur said there would be limited commercial interruptions. Rush hit MJF with an early flip dive to the floor. Rush worked over MJF on the floor. Back in the ring, Rush removed a top turnbuckle pad while he had MJF seated in the opposite corner. Rush blasted MJF with a forearm to the jaw and then threw kicks at him.

Rush went for Bull’s Horns, but MJF went to the apron to avoid it. Rush wanted to run MJF into the exposed turnbuckle, but referee Bryce Remsburg stepped in front of it. MJF shoved Remsburg out of the way and then slammed Rush’s head into the exposed turnbuckle. Rush bled from his forehead.

MJF worked over Rush and performed a spinebuster. Rush came back and ran MJF’s head into the exposed turnbuckle. Rush had a couple of near falls before MJF came back with a backbreaker. MJF applied the Salt of the Earth, but Rush forced him to break the hold by going for a pin. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Rush performed a piledriver on the apron before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Rush headbutted the ringside doctor. Excalibur explained that the doctor wanted to stop the match because MJF and Rush were unfit to continue, but the match moved forward. Rush hit Bull’s Horns and covered MJF, who put his hand over the bottom rope at the last moment.

Rush went for a piledriver on the apron, but MJF avoided it. Rush sold his left arm. Rush went for Bull’s Horns on the floor, but MJF moved, causing Rush to dropkick through the barricade. MJF performed a tombstone piledriver on the piece of barricade that Rush’s dropkick broke.

Back in the ring, MJF avoided a missile dropkick. MJF put Rush in a crossface while also hooking his foot. Rush looked up at MJF and stuck his tongue out. Rush flipped off MJF while locked in the hold. Rush started to fade, and then the referee called for the bell to end the match.

MJF defeated Rush in 18:30 in a match with no count-outs to retain the AEW World Championship.

After the match, MJF was about to hit Rush with the title belt, but Mark Briscoe ran out. Briscoe ducked a belt shot attempt. MJF stuffed a J Driller and then kicked Briscoe in the balls. MJF set up to hit Briscoe with the title belt, only to run away when Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly ran out… [C]

Powell’s POV: An entertaining opening match despite the part with the ringside doctor feeling overbooked. There was absolutely no reason for a doctor to stop the match, so it felt unnecessary. AEW did a really good job with the match presentation, which was a pleasant surprise considering that it opened the show. It was a nice touch to show the Rush and MJF confrontation on the interview set, as well as Andrade’s speech to Rush. Also, roughly an hour before showtime, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 3,973 with 3,549 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is roughly 7,500. This is the company’s debut at the venue. Finally, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight because he’s cancelling his Peacock subscription and organizing a protest of The Hunting Party being cancelled. Jake will be writing tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite Hit List.

Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly were heading to the back when Lio Rush made his entrance. The Conglomeration wrestlers stood still while Rush acted weirdly around them. Cassidy looked especially creeped out by Rush…

2. Mark Briscoe vs. Lio Rush. Early in the match, Briscoe did a “Bang Bang” tribute to Cactus Jack while on the apron. Rush stood on the apron and mimicked Briscoe before they traded punches. Briscoe was in offensive control at ringside before a PIP break. [C]