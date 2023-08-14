What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

August 14, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

-Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale

Powell’s POV: No new matches were announced on AEW Dynamite. Saturday’s AEW Collision will be held in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

