NXT Halloween Havoc lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event that will be held tonight in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground match for the NXT Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Championship

-Kelani Jordan defends the NXT North American Women’s Championship against a member of Fatal Influence in a “spinner’s choice” match

-Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

-Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase in an Ambulance Match

Powell’s POV: The Fatal Influence trio have their choice of who will represent them and they also get to choose the match stipulation. NXT Halloween Havoc will stream live on Peacock. Join me for my live review of Halloween Havoc starting with either a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. A same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.