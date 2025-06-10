Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Shotzi Blackheart’s surprise GCW appearance, Kenny Kalypso vs. Zilla Fatu vs. for the WrestleRave Title, KC Navarro vs. Samuray Del Sol

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from six different indy shows.

Love Wrestling, “It’s Gonna Be May” in Edmonton, Alberta on May 30, 2025 (IWTV).

I’ve seen shows from this dark theater before. The ring is lit okay; fans seat on three sides of the ring, with the ring pushed up against a stage.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taryn From Accounting. This match was mid-show. TFA has wrestled at least once in AEW. The gimmick name makes no sense; she isn’t dressed like an accountant (not like Northeast favorite CPA, anyway.) A nice pop for Deonna, and I heard a “TNA!” chant. (Shouldn’t that be “AEW” or “ROH?”) Standing switches to open; they both appear to be roughly the same height, and TFA is a bit heavier. Deonna hit some armdrags at 2:30 and stayed focused on twisting the left arm. Taryn kept Purrazzo grounded.

Deonna hit a clothesline and was fired up at 6:00. Deonna hit a running Mafia Kick, and they were both down. Deonna got up and hit some more clotheslines and a Russian Leg Sweep, and she applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Taryn rolled her over to escape. Deonna hit a pump kick to the chest, and we got a “Let’s go Taryn/Virtuosa” dueling chant. Taryn hit some kicks. Deonna again dragged her to the mat and reapplied the Fujiwara Armbar, and this time Taryn tapped out. Decent match.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taryn From Accounting at 12:02.

Game Changer Wrestling “Tournament of Survival” in Atlantic City, N.J. on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (Triller+)

This is a deathmatch tournament, and most of the competitors and this type of action don’t interest me. But I tuned in when I heard Shotzi Blackheart made a surprise appearance.

Matt Tremont vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a ToS tournament match. GCW Ultraviolent Champion Tremont (think Big Van Vader!) was set to begin a singles match against Lloyd. However, the crowd went NUTS when Shotzi came out of the back! We had some hilarious facial expressions from some fans who were in shock. Veda Scott on commentary said Shotzi actually wrestled a day ago in California, so she was stunned to see Shotzi here. They all got underway, and Shotzi did hit both guys with some weapons. Tremont jabbed her in the top of her head with a fork until she bled.

Shotzi also did a pretty dangerous dive through the ropes, as Lloyd moved, and she crashed onto a few open chairs. Lloyd hit a piledriver on Shotzi onto some light tubes. The finish came when Tremont knocked Lloyd down and put a pane of glass over his stomach. Tremont and Shotzi fought in the ropes; she was going to try a huracanrana, but Matt blocked it. Instead. he powerbombed her onto the pane of glass on Jimmy’s chest. She rolled to the side, and Tremont pinned Lloyd to advance. While death matches aren’t my thing, she sure made a great showing here against two guys that are MUCH bigger than her.

Matt Tremont defeated Jimmy Lloyd and Shotzi Blackheart at 11:35 to advance. (He would later win the entire tournament to retain his Ultraviolent Title).

Battleground Championship Wrestling in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena on May 31, 2025 (Triller+)

This event was very much an ECW-style show with a lot of brawlers, including Crowbar vs. Matt Tremont, Colby Corino vs. Drake Younger, Shlak vs. Shane Mercer, and Masada vs. Jinder Mahal. I opted to watch two other matches. This looks to be at capacity for the 2300 Arena.

KC Navarro vs. Samuray Del Sol. Again, SDS is the former Kalisto. This match opened the show. Standing switches as they worked each other’s left arm. KC stalled on the floor at 3:00. In the ring, KC hit a flying back elbow for a nearfall. He hit a nice dropkick and posed at 5:00, then got a nearfall. They hit stereo kicks to the chest and were both down. SDS hit his huracanrana headplant for a believable nearfall at 7:00. KC hit a running boot in the corner, then a Code Red for a nearfall. Samuray hit a rolling Death Valley Driver and his mid-ring Sliced Bread for the pin. Good action.

Samuray Del Sol defeated KC Navarro at 8:50.

B-Boy vs. Ruckus for the BCW Title. B-Boy had retired for about a year, but he’s back in action; he’s a 20+ year ring vet now, and Ruckus probably is the same length in his career. This was mid-show. Ruckus attacked from behind, and we’re underway. B-Boy hit a punch that sent Ruckus to the floor to stall. He got back in, and they traded slaps to the face. Ruckus pushed B-Boy to the floor, and several of Ruckus’ faction members stomped on B-Boy at 3:00. Back in the ring, Ruckus did his handspring backflip slam for a nearfall, and he choked B-Boy in the ropes.

They brawled on the floor and traded chops. In the ring, Ruckus went for his moonsault, but B-Boy got his legs up to block it. B-Boy hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Ruckus hit a handspring-back-elbow into the corner. B-Boy hit a DVD move, but a young BLK OUT guy jumped in the ring and hit B-Boy. This apparently is no-DQ. B-Boy was livid at the kid and hit a brainbuster that sent the guy to the floor. Ruckus hit his moonsault doublestomp, but B-Boy rolled through it and got the flash pin! A solid match.

B-Boy defeated Ruckus to retain the BCW Title at 9:02.

Wrestlerave “Food Fight: Conroe” in Conroe, Texas on May 24, 2025 (IWTV)

Conroe is located on the north side of the greater Houston area. This was an outdoor show, held in the middle of the day, and the crowd was maybe 200. This is the tiny six-sided ring; I’ve seen this ring and venue once before. I opted to watch the final two matches. The sun had set by the time of these final two matches, but the ring is shockingly well-lit.

Sam Adonis vs. Epydemius Jr. Sam is around 6’4″ and he’s the brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves; he wrestles frequently in Mexico. The masked Epydemius Jr. has always impressed me, but he’s smaller than Adonis. Sam came out first and spoke on the mic in Spanish, then English. He said he’s the biggest star on this show tonight, and he’s a AAA superstar. He belittled the Houston area and these fans. We got underway, and Adonis easily knocked his smaller opponent down with a shoulder tackle. Sam relaxed in the corner and kicked up his feet as he belittled Epydemius.

Epydemius hit a springboard crossbody block at 2:00 that sent Adonis to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Sam took control and kept Epydemius on the mat, and he barked at the kids in the crowd. Epy hit a dive through the ropes at 5:30. Epydemius hit some more dives, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Epy hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 7:30. Epydemius hit an enzuigiri and a bulldog for a nearfall. Sam tripped Epy and crotched him in the corner. He yelled at the crowd. Epydemius Jr. hit a huracanrana, rolled up Sam, and got the pin! Good action.

Epydemius Jr. defeated Sam Adonis at 9:56.

Kenny Kalypso vs. Zilla Fatu vs. for the WrestleRave Title. Zilla, the son of Umaga, is a talented-but-raw big man, and I’m a big fan. (I’d love to see him go to TNA for seasoning, rather than get pulled into the Bloodline vortex in WWE.) Zilla also has his Reality of Wrestling title belt with him, and he got a massive pop. They avoided each other’s strikes and kicks in the first minute and had a standoff. Kenny applied a headlock and tried to ground Zilla. They traded rollups, and Kenny hit a dropkick at 2:30. He dove through the ropes, but Zilla caught him and slammed Kalypso on the apron.

They got back into the ring, and Zilla took control. He hit a flying headbutt for a nearfall. He set up for a Samoan Spike, but Kenny ducked it and got a rollup for a nearfall. Kenny hit a dropkick. A commentator said Kenny is always the crowd favorite here, so it was bizarre to hear so much support for Zilla. Kenny hit another dive through the ropes, this time causing Zilla to crash to the ground at 5:30. They brawled at ringside. Zilla hit a back suplex onto a wooden picnic table! They continued to fight on the floor, and I saw Zilla had a small cut on his left shoulder that was bleeding.

They continued to fight through the crowd and by a bar, and the commentators reiterated their surprise that the crowd was more split than they expected. Kenny hit double overhand chops as Zilla was against a wooden fence at 11:00. Zilla was pushed head-first into the wall, then they actually got back into the ring. Kenny hit a top-rope flying double knees for a nearfall. Kenny hit a second-rope superplex at 12:30 and they were both down. Kenny hit some flying shoulder tackles and an STO uranage and he was fired up. He hit a flying axe kick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 14:00.

Kenny flew off the ropes, but Zilla caught him and nailed a swinging uranage for a believable nearfall, and Zilla went nuts in disbelief that Kenny kicked out. Zilla again set up for a Samoan Spike, but Kenny kicked him in the gut and hit another axe kick to the back of the head, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. This crowd was HOT. Zilla nailed his pop-up Samoan Drop. He went to the top rope, but the Dream Team (Danny King and KC Kr’eme grabbed Zilla’s leg and attacked him. The ref called for the bell, and the crowd loudly booed this outcome. Kenny and Fatu worked together to beat up the heels.

Kenny Kalypso vs. Zilla Fatu went to a no-contest at 16:26; Kalypso retains the Wrestlerave Title.

Kistune Women’s Wrestling “Going Back To San Diego” in San Diego, California on June 7, 2025 (IWTV) .

This is the training center in San Diego; I’ve seen GCW run at least two shows from this tiny room. The ring is pushed up against one wall, and there really is only space for seating on two, opposite sides of the ring. The audio kept going in and out as this began. I chose to watch the opening match. Lighting is good. Jordan Castle provided commentary.

Zara Zakher vs. Miyu Yamashita. Again, Zara is a short, Black powerhouse and one of the WWE ID prospects, and she flew to New York for a WWE ID show the next day. Miyu is known as the ‘pink striker’ for her array of kicks. Sounds like they got the audio figured out just in time for the match to begin. Zara wore her yellow-and-blue gear that makes me think of Marvel’s Wolverine. A feeling-out process and intense lockup early on. Zakher hit a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30. Miyu dropped her snake-eyes and hit a stiff kick to the spine. Castle said that Miyu previously beat Zara in Japan.

Zara hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:00; she really showed her power as she slammed Miyu into the mat. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and the crowd was really into this. Zara hit some chops that Miyu no-sold, and Miyu knocked Zara down at 8:00. Zara nailed a jumping knee to the chin, an enzuigiri and a German Suplex. However, Miyu hit her own German Suplex. Zara hit a hard clothesline and they were both down. This has been really good. MIyu hit a spin kick to the back of the head at 9;30. Zara avoided a Skull Kick and hit a kip-up stunner for a believable nearfall. Nice! Miyu clocked her with the Skull Kick and got the pin. That was really good.

Miyu Yamashita defeated Zara Zakher at 10:26.

TWE “Biggest Show Alive” in Red Bank, Tennessee on May 24, 2025 (IWTV)

* This is their typical, dark venue that looks like an underground bunker; there are no windows, and the ring is up against one wall. The ring is fairly well lit and the crowd was maybe 100.

Tim Bosby vs. Big Dave for the Action Wrestling Title. This was actually mid-show and was the final match before intermission. Bosby has had a really strong past year, and I’ve compared him to Jason Jordan; he wears a singlet, and he clearly has some amateur background. Big Dave has long curly hair and wears generic black trunks. They immediately traded punches. Dave is tall, but he still needs to put on some size. They brawled to ringside, and Dave pushed Bosby into a pillar at 2:00. They kept brawling around ringside and going into the three sides of the ring where fans were seated.

They got in the ring, where Bosby hit a release German Suplex. He hit a second one, and he grounded Dave in a chinlock. He tossed Dave across the ring at 5:30. The commentators pointed out Tim has a cut under an eye. Dave hit a running Stinger Splash in the corner, then one in another corner. Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee at 7:30. Bosby grabbed his title belt, swung and missed; Dave hit a clothesline that sent Tim to the floor. Dave grabbed his New South Title (from Alabama), but he gave it to the ref. Dave turned around and was clocked in the head by Bosby’s backpack and got the pin.

Tim Bosby defeated Big Dave to retain the Action Wrestling Title at 8:59.

* The commentators wondered what was in that backpack that knocked Dave out. Bosby opened the backpack and pulled out a bullrope, and he nailed Dave in the head with it.

Kenzie Paige (w/Kylie Alexa) vs. Mackenzie Morgan for the NWA Women’s World Title. This was the main event. A nice video package aired where Kenzie boasted about how good she is. Morgan is similar to Alicia Fox/Victoria Crawford; I’ve seen her a few times now, and the commentators talked about what a big opportunity this is for her. A feeling-out process early on, and Morgan knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00, sending Kenzie to the floor to regroup and confer with her sister.

In the ring, they tied up in a knuckle lock, and Morgan dragged Paige to the mat and kept her grounded. The crowd has been all over Paige. Morgan hit a baseball slide dropkick onto the sisters at 4:30, and they fought at ringside. Morgan rolled her into the ring, but Kylie tripped Morgan, allowing Kenzie to seize control of the action. Paige hit some loud chops in the corner. She hit a hard clothesline at 7:30 and kept Morgan grounded. On the floor, Kylie shoved Morgan into the wall, then pushed her back into the ring.

They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Morgan hit a shotgun dropkick and a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall at 9:30, and they were both down. Morgan hit an X-Factor for a nearfall. Kylie shoved Morgan off the top rope, and Kenzie caught Morgan with a stunner. She hit one more stunner for the pin. Good action, and while it shouldn’t be a big deal anymore, I applaud TWE for having a women’s match in the main event. The commentators applauded Morgan for the fight she brought here.

Kenzie Paige defeated Mackenzie Morgan to retain the NWA Women’s Title at 11:14.

Final Thoughts: Some really good wrestling here. The Shotzi surprise was fun, and she’s already filling up her post-WWE calendar with indy dates. Zilla-Kalypso was really good, and even though there wasn’t a clear winner, that’s the best of these nine matches. Zara-Miyu was really good and took second place.