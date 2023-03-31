3/31 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of the final Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes confrontation before WrestleMania 39, the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville in a four-way

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,232)

Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

Aired live March 31, 2023 on Fox

The announce team plugged Roman and Cody’s confrontation later in the show, as well as the Andre the Giant Battle Royal for later in the show. The Usos made their entrance in the arena. Jimmy said tonight was the last Smackdown until the biggest Tag Team Title Match of all time on the grandest stage of them all….which brought out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Sami said tomorrow they would put an end to this once and for all, but tonight they would make sure there was nothing left unsaid between them.

Owens said there was something he wanted them to know. He said he was conflicted about what they had to do, because their relationship went beyond the last 6 or 7 months. Owens recalled Jimmy and Jey welcoming him into the locker room when he first started in WWE and playing with his son backstage. He thought of them as men he could look up to, and he did, until they started doing the bidding of their cousin. Owens continued and said there was a part of him that didn’t want to do what he needed to do, but there’s another part of him that can’t wait. He said it wasn’t paranoia, they were taking their titles tomorrow at WrestleMania.

Jimmy said they showed him love when they first showed up, but there’s none of that left anymore. He spoke about how the only love he had left was for his family. Jey stepped up and said neither of them had any idea what family and loyalty were all about. Sami reminded Jimmy and Jey that he had been loyal from the start, but they chose Roman Reigns over loyalty and self respect. He said they can go back to being the guys that Kevin talked about, they just wouldn’t have the World Tag Team Championships anymore.

Jey replied that it was going down the way it always does. They would lose the big match, and Kevin would stab Sami in the back like he always does. Jey said by this time tomorrow night they would be in the ring with the greatest of all time, and they would continue doing what they have done for the last 600 days. He said they would retain their titles, and called it Bloodline Mania. The Usos dropped the mics and celebrated as they headed to the back.

The Street Profits music hit, and they walked by The Usos as they made their entrance and had a bit of a staredown. The Profits bumped fists with Sami and Kevin and the match was announced as a Fatal Four Way Match. Montez Ford will face Ricochet, Erik, and Chad Gable…[c]

My Take: A strong segment to start the show. It laid out the stakes for everyone involved and allowed everyone to show serious determination heading into the big show tomorrow.