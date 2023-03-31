ROH Supercard of Honor results: Powell’s live review of Reach For The Sky ladder match for the vacant ROH Tag Titles, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH Championship, Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the ROH Women’s Championship, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship, Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH TV Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor “Supercard of Honor”

Aired live March 31, 2023 on pay-per-view

Los Angeles, California at Galen Center

ROH Supercard of Honor Zero Hour Pre-Show

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman checked in on commentary. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams. The wrestlers shook hands to adhere to the Code of Honor. Cobb was dominant to start with his power moves. Williams blocked his standing moonsault attempt. Cobb broke free and went for the move, but Williams rolled out of the way and went for a submission hold that Cobb powered out of.

Cobb performed a Saito suplex. Cobb followed up a short time later with a DDT for a two count. Cobb stuffed a piledriver and powered up Williams, who hooked him in a pin for another two count. Cobb put Williams down with a suplex and then clotheslined him once he stood up. Cobb hit the Tour of the Islands and scored the pin. The wrestlers shook hands afterward…

Jeff Cobb defeated Tracy Williams in 5:20.

Powell’s POV: A good match that could have used more time, but it’s a pre-show match and it will be a long night, so I understand the idea of keeping it brief. By the way, Riccaboni noted moments before the finish that the El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kommander match would open the main card.

The broadcast team spoke at ringside and said they would not be alone. They promised more details later. Nigel McGuinness?…

A video package aired on Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship…

Bobby Cruise introduced Nigel McGuinness, who took a lap around the ring and did indeed join the broadcast team…

Powell’s POV: I love it. I have no idea why WWE let McGuinness go, but he’s a welcome addition to this show. Riccaboni and Coleman are a great team and they don’t really need help. But even as someone who typically prefers a two-man team, this is really cool.

2. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack. The Code of Honor was adhered to. Mack ended up at ringside. Takeshita went for a dive, but he landed on his feet when Mack rolled out of the way. Mack drilled Takeshita with a stiff clothesline. They returned to the ring for a moment and then Takeshita sent Mack back to the floor and hit him with a flip dive.

Takeshita threw Mack back inside the ring and then played to the crowd. Mack returned the favor with a big flip dive, which drew some “holy shit” chants. Mack held his lower back and McGuinness noted that he’d landed hard on the ringside mat.

Back inside the ring, Mack put Takeshita down with a Samoan Drop. Both men stayed down. Mack eventually got up and clutched his back before executing a standing moonsault for a two count. Takeshita rallied with strikes, but Mack cut him off with a dropkick. Takeshita came right back with a lariat for a two count.

A short time later, Mack performed the Pounce and then hit a Stunner. Takeshita no-sold it and put Mack down with a Stunner of his own. Mack remained on his feet and put Takeshita down with a knee to the head.

Late in the match, Takeshita avoided a top rope frog splash. Takeshita slammed Mack to the mat and then drilled him with a knee to the head and pinned him.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Willie Mack in 9:35.

Takeshita checked on Mack and pulled him to his feet, hugged him, and raised his arm afterward. Mack returned the favor by raising Takeshita’s arm. Takeshita bowed to the crowd…

Powell’s POV: A good back and forth match. Takeshita is special, and here’s hoping we see more of Mack in ROH/AEW.

The broadcast team spoke about some of the main card matches. A video package featured the ROH Women’s Championship match…

3. Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize. Willow received a good reaction and the crowd and broadcast team danced to her music (well, Nigel kinda bobbed his head a little). Alize slapped Willow’s hand away to blow off the Code of Honor.

Alize performed an early huracanrana that drove Willow’s face into the mat and resulted in a two count. Alize remained in offensive control and dropkicked Willow, who was seated in the corner.

Willow rallied and put Alize down with a spinebuster for a two count. Willow hoisted up Alize, who elbowed her way free and used a neckbreaker to get a two count. Alize showed frustration over not getting the pin.

Alize applied an armbar, but Willow rolled her into a pin to break the hold. Willow through a rough looking superkick and then performed a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Willow went for a somersault splash, but Alize avoided it. Alize performed a cutter. Willow avoided a Drive By. Willow performed a Pounce and then lowered her straps. Willow finished off Alize with a sit-out powerbomb…

Willow Nightingale beat Miranda Alize in 7:00.

Powell’s POV: A decent match. Willow going over was never in doubt in my mind, but it was good to see Alize get as much offense as she did.

Video packages aired on the ROH TV Title match, and the ROH Championship match…

4. Stu Grayson (w/Evil Uno) vs. Slim J (w/Ari Daivari, Mark Sterling). Slim J shook Grayson’s hand, but then kicked it away. Grayson took offensive control and had J on the ropes, but Sterling climbed onto the apron and distracted the referee, which distracted Grayson in the process. J performed a spin kick to take offensive control.

Grayson came back and executed a pop-up powerslam for a near fall. Grayson hoisted up J for a move, but J threw elbows and eventually broke free. J performed a big cutter for a near fall. J went for a top rope moonsault that Grayson avoided.

Grayson hoisted up J, but Sterling climbed onto the apron again, which distracted the ref while J raked Grayson’s eyes. Evil Uno took out both foes on the floor with a double clothesline. Grayson hit a running knee and then performed a Nightfall backbreaker on J before pinning him…

Stu Grayson defeated Slim J in 7:00.

After the match, Vincent and Dutch made their entrance while Grayson and Uno were celebrating inside the ring. Vincent and Dutch stood on the stage dressed in white and smiled at Grayson and Uno, who didn’t look happy to see them…

Powell’s POV: They saved the least interesting match for last as far as the pre-show is concerned. It was well worked and all, but I don’t know that we really needed a Dark Order vs. Trustbusters encounter. That said, the broadcast team delivered good hype for the main card, and the video packages were effective.

The broadcast team ran through the pay-per-view lineup and gave a finish push to the pay-per-view…

ROH Supercard of Honor Main Card

The broadcast team checked in and they went straight to Bobby Cruise for the introductions for the opening match…

1. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship. The wrestlers shook hands and a big “lucha” chant broke out.