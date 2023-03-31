ROH Supercard of Honor lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event, plus the Zero Hour pre-show matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held tonight in Los Angeles, California at The Galen Center.

-“The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. Dralistico and Rush vs. “Lucha Bros” Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a Reach For The Sky ladder match for the vacant ROH Tag Team Titles

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston for the ROH Championship

-Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the ROH Women’s Championship

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe for the ROH TV Title

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship

-Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Blake Christian, Metalik, and AR Fox for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Daniel Garcia

-(Pre-Show): Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams

-(Pre-Show): Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack

-(Pre-Show): Stu Grayson vs. Slim J

-(Pre-Show): Willow Nightingale vs. Miranda Alize

Powell’s POV: A very good lineup on paper. The event is available via pay-per-view for $39.95. Join me for my live review of the Supercard of Honor event beginning with the Zero Hour pre-show match at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net staffer John Moore will be attending the show in person. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).