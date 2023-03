CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Will Pruett (@itswilltime), ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer)

Will Pruett’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket Day Two audio and video with Rhea Ripley, The Miz, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, Otis, Roxanne Perez, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai (12:32).

Click here for the March 31 WrestleMania 39 Press Junket Day Two audio

The full video of these interviews is available below or via Will Pruett’s YouTube Page.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.