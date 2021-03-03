NXT TV preview: WWE Women’s Tag Title match and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-NXT Tag Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match.

Powell's POV: Lorcan and Burch were scheduled to face "MSK" Wes Lee and Nash Carter for the NXT Tag Titles, but the match was pulled from the lineup due to Wes Lee breaking his hand.