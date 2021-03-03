What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the show headlined by Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan

March 3, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 134,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 170,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Disappointing numbers considering that the show drew 197,000 viewers two weeks ago. Last night’s Impact finished 130th with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Last week’s episode finished 113th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Impact’s new Before The Impact pre-show and the Impact In 60 classic show have yet to crack Tuesday’s top 150 cable ratings.

