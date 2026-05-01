WWE Smackdown results (5/1): Powell’s live review of Ricky Saints’ debut, Paige and Brie Bella vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,393)

Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

Simulcast live May 1, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show and set up a video package that recapped the closing segment from Monday’s Raw with Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu… Tessitore narrated backstage/arrival shots of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella, Nia Jax and Lash legend, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, “Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid, and Sami Zayn…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash. Wade Barrett checked in on color commentary while Cody headed to the ring. Sign Guy held up an “At least We Are Pat McAfree” sign. Cody announced that he was medically cleared to wrestle. He wondered what was next for him.

Ricky Saints made his entrance and joined Cody inside the ring. “You boo what you don’t understand,” Saints said before introducing himself to the crowd. He said he’s young and successful, and everything the fans wish they were. Saints said he and Cody are no strangers. He said this is a revolution and welcomed fans to “Friday Night Saints.” The fans booed and then chanted for Cody.

Cody said Saints knows how he feels about him and that he’s glad to have him on Smackdown, but he wanted to know what the difference was between now and the last time he stepped up to him. “You,” Saints responded. Saints spoke of Cody’s black eye and said he probably has staples in the back of his head. Saints said Cody’s three title reigns have aged him 30 years.

Saints said he stood in the background and congratulated Cody on milestone after milestone when it was a detriment to his career. Saints said he hoped that Cody had the same energy for him. “Because I’m here to relieve you of your duties, champ,” Saints said.

Cody recalled telling the fans that he was cleared for action. Cody asked Saints if he wanted to face him tonight. Saints nodded, and then they shook hands. Saints was about to leave, but he stopped and said, “One more thing, actually.” Saints said he wasn’t there to make a statement; he was there to change who the show is about. Cody said he’s easy to find, hard to beat, and then dropped the microphone…

Tessitore and Barrett spoke at their desk and then recapped footage of Fatal Influence’s debut on last week’s show…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley tried ot interview Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, but she exited when Rhea Ripley arrived. Ripley said she tried to take on Fatal Influence alone last week and was ambushed. She said she was willing to put any differences with Flair aside to help out. Bliss said it was nice, but Flair said all she needs is Bliss, adding that three is a crowd. Flair made her entrance with Bliss heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: It’s fun that Saints is debuting with a match against Cody. Roughly an hour before showtime, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 7,241 with 6,233 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is 19,199. The last time WWE ran the BOK Center, they distributed 8,864 tickets for the June 2, 2025, Raw.

The broadcast team announced that the Cody vs. Saints match was official for later in the show…

The Fatal Influence trio made their entrance. Jacy Jayne had a mic and insulted the crowd as they walked to the ring. Jayne said last week was just a small taste of what they will bring to Smackdown. She said there’s nothing Fatal Influence loves more than embarrassing a legend, and who better to start with than Flair…

1. Charlotte Flair (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. Jacy Jayne (w/Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid). Barrett gushed over the confidence that Jayne displayed by starting her Smackdown career by facing Rhea Ripley and now Flair. Flair went for a Figure Four, but Jayne scrambled and got to ringside, where Bliss startled her going into a PIP break. [C]

Jayne rolled through a crossbody block and got a two count. Jayne followed up with a superkick, but Flair dropped her with a big boot. Flair performed a top rope moonsault and got a two count. Jayne slipped away from a bodyslam attempt and chop-blocked Flair before hitting her with a running knee strike that led to a near fall.

Jayne went for her finisher, but Flair caught her with a big boot. Flair bridged into the Figure 8, but Henley pulled Flair’s arms while the referee wasn’t looking. Bliss took out Henley, but Reid dropped Bliss and then went to the apron. Flair knocked Reid off the apron with a big boot. Flair turned around, and Jayne hit her with the Rolling Encore before pinning her.

Jacy Jayne defeated Charlotte Flair in 10:05.

Afterward, the Fatal Influence trio put the boots to Flair. Bliss tried to help, but she was outnumbered. WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley ran out and dropped Henley with a superkick on the floor. Ripley entered the ring and put Reid down with a kick. Ripley headbutted Jayne and set up for a Riptide, but Jayne slipped away and shoved Ripley, who stopped just short of colliding with Flair. After a tense moment, Flair and Ripley shook hands…

Powell’s POV: Jayne and her Fatal Influence sidekicks are off to a good start. I’m still concerned that they’ll be fed to Ripley, Flair, and Bliss, but perhaps Ripley and Flair will have a meltdown that allows the heels to go over. It’s logical to establish Jayne first, but I hope Henley and Reid get to establish their personalities.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella were watching the match on a television in their dressing room. Byron Saxton entered the ring and asked them about being attacked by Fatal Influence last week. They spoke of getting even at some point, but said they needed to focus on their title match against Nia Jax and Lash Legend…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Damian Priest entering the picture as R-Truth was speaking with Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Priest thought Axiom was one of the Americanos. Priest told Truth that Axiom and Frazer are the kind of guys he was telling them about, and said he looks forward to facing them for the titles. Axiom and Frazer were surprised and quickly accepted. Truth asked Priest what he was doing. Priest assumed that Truth had granted them a tag title shot. Truth said they can’t be giving everybody title shots. Tessitore said the tag team title match was up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: I believe Paul Heyman was arguing with Nick Aldis in the background. They go with long-distance shots at times, and it’s not always easy to make out who is involved, which kind of defeats the purpose.

A SummerSlam ad aired…

The Miz and Kit Wilson were backstage. Wilson set a trap using a “Free Human Monies” sign. They heard Danhausen coming and hid. Danhausen saw the sign and opened a briefcase. He took what he thought was $400 and said he could buy so many teeth with it. Miz and Wilson came out of hiding once Danhausen left. Miz complained that Danhausen walked off with $40,000 of his money. One of them opened the briefcase, setting off the trap that covered them in powder. Wilson said it worked…

Entrances for the tag team title match took place…

2. Damian Priest and R-Truth vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The challengers got the better of the champions before the early break. [C] In the end, Priest put Frazer down with a South of Heaven chokeslam. He followed up with a Razor’s Edge on Axiom before pinning him.

Damian Priest and R-Truth defeated Axiom and Nathan Frazer in 9:35 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Talla Tonga entered the ring and put down the champions. Solo Sikoa got on the apron and gave instructions, and then laughed when Talla performed a double chokeslam on Axiom and Frazer…

[Hour Two] Talla capped it off by chokslamming Priest… [C]

Powell’s POV: The match was laid out to let Axiom and Frazer put up a fight before Priest dominated them in the final seconds. The post match angle made Talla look great.

Solo and Talla were still in the ring coming out of the break. Solo said Jacob Fatu made a big mistake. Footage aired of Fatu destroying Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo on last week’s show. Solo said Fatu took out his family. Solo said Fatu would be a dead man walking once he arrived at the building.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their entrance via the stage. Once in the ring, Jimmy said Solo isn’t the only one who has a problem with Fatu. Jimmy said Fatu made a mistake by putting his hands on Roman Reigns. Jey said Fatu used the Tongan Death Grip, which is a sacred hold and a last resort.

Jey said whatever plans Solo has for Fatu would have to wait until Reigns is done with him. Solo said there was plenty of Fatu to go around. Jey cut him off and said they weren’t asking him, they were telling him. Solo laughed and said he didn’t have time for this, and told Talla they were leaving. Solo nodded at Talla, who dropped Jey with a big boot and then chokeslammed Jimmy. Solo told the Usos to tell Reigns that he isn’t his Tribal Chief. Solo said he and Talla don’t give a damn what Reigns says. Solo said whether Reigns likes it or not, Fatu is a dead man…

Backstage, Sami Zayn approached Cody Rhodes and complained about Cody calling him sarcastic and condescending. Zayn wondered if it was because he called Cody the golden boy. Zayn said that wasn’t an insult because they all want to be the golden boy. Zayn said he’s tired of the misunderstandings between them. Zayn said they are the last of the good buys and need to stick together. Sami said that he and Cody are the same. Cody said there was a lot of truth in what Zayn said, but they are not the same…

Tessitore hyped Cody vs. Saints for after the break… [C]

A “Did You Know?” graphic listed that Goldberg was born and raised in Tulsa…

Powell’s POV: So will Goldberg complain that WWE didn’t list the county that Tulsa is located in, or because they failed to list the hospital he was born in? It seems like it’s always something lately.

Footage aired of NBA star Jalen Brunson being asked about Roman Reigns… Danhausen said the New York Knicks scored a trillion points because he uncursed them, so now they get to continue in the playoffs. Danhausen said Stephen A. Smith is still cursed (and an obnoxious jackass)…

Cody Rhodes and Ricky Saints made their entrances…

3. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Saints in a non-title match. There was a quick handshake. Saints took Cody down with a couple of arm drags and then smiled at Cody as they were both lying on the mat. Saints was in offensive control throughout most of a PIP break. [C]