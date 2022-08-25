What's happening...

08/25 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 221): Rohan Raja on his run with NXT UK and the Die Familie faction, being released from his WWE deal, the switch to NXT Europe, his future pro wrestling plans

August 25, 2022

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Rohan Raja discussing his run with NXT UK and the Die Familie faction, being released from his WWE deal, the switch to NXT Europe, his future pro wrestling plans, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 221) and guest Rohan Raja.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.