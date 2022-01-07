What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

January 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-A confrontation between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. leknifrag January 7, 2022 @ 3:36 pm

    Smackdown is starting to feel like RAW did last year

