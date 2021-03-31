NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, and MLW “Never Say Never” coverage, Naoya Ogawa, Allison Danger

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features the final push for next week’s Takeover shows and will include a battle royal to determine the order of entry for next week’s gauntlet match for a shot at the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Christian Cage’s in-ring debut in a match against Frankie Kazarian. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and features the Never Say Never theme. The show is headlined by Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. Fusion streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page, and is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Naoya Ogawa is 53.

-Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) is 44.