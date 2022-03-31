Video: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on NBC. Watch the full video below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Reigns spoke about his children, his family’s history in the business, and what Triple H has meant to his career. Reigns is excellent in the talkshow setting. He came off so well that it’s hard to believe the same guy will be booed by a stadium full of people on Sunday. By the way, I wonder if Vince McMahon cringed while watching Fallon show off a photo of Reigns wearing a crimson mask from WrestleMania 34?