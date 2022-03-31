WrestleMania weekend events begin, Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Naoya Ogawa, Allison Danger

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania weekend gets underway in Dallas, Texas with numerous non-WWE events. The shows include Glory Pro Wrestling at 11CT/noon ET, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 at 3CT/4ET, a AAA event at WrestleCon at 5CT/6ET, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1 at 8CT/9ET, the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow at 9CT/10ET, GCW: Planet Death at midnight CT/1ET. Each of these events are available for live stream purchase via FITE TV.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Jay White and Chris Bey vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes “5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera vs EJ Nduka and a partner for the MLW Tag Titles. My review will be available on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 36 percent of our post show poll voters. C finished second with 28 percent each. I gave the show a D+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 19 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Naoya Ogawa is 54.

-Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) is 45.