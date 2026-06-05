WWE Smackdown results (6/5): Powell’s live review of the Clash in Italy fallout show with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley, four-way KQOTR matches, Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,398)

Bologna, Italy, at Unipol Arena

Streamed live June 5, 2026, internationally on Netflix, same-day delay on USA Network

[Hour One] A Clash in Italy recap video opened the show… Michael checked in on commentary. A quad screen display showed The Judgment Day (minus Roxanne Perez, Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, and Trick Williams, and then another showed another shot of Judgment Day, Bayley, Fatal Influence, and Kiana James, while Tessitore hyped the King and Queen of the Ring matches…

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett checked in from their broadcast table. Cole said he was filling in for Joe Tessitore, who had Zuffa Boxing duties this weekend.

Gunther hopped the barricade and started throwing items off the broadcast table. Gunther hopped on the table and said nothing would happen until he got justice for what happened at Clash in Italy.

Gunther recalled his foot being under the bottom rope when the referee counted the pin. Gunther said the ref and Cody know it. Gunther accused Cody of cheating and stealing what rightfully belongs to him. Gunther looked into the camera and was about to address Cody, but he was interrupted.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance and stood in the ring while Gunther stood on the broadcast table. Cody said Gunther was right. The fans sang Cody’s name. Cody said that if Gunther wanted a rematch, they could do it tonight.

Sami Zayn made his entrance to boos and spoke from the entrance aisle as he walked toward the ring. Zayn thanked his ride-or-die fans, and then a “Sami” chant broke out with some fans. Zayn said he tried to mind his own business, but he couldn’t take it anymore.

Zayn said Gunther was robbed of his championship opportunity. Zayn, who was in the ring, said he knows what that’s like, and he also referred to Cody as the golden boy. Zayn said Cody and Gunther both did him wrong. Gunther told him to shut up and get out of the ring.

Cody told Zayn that he was a little busy. Zayn said Cody was always blowing him off when the biggest threat to his championship might be looking him in the eyes. Cody asked if that was so. Zayn recalled Cody saying he would teach him a lesson after he beat Gunther. Zayn said Cody beat Gunther and asked when he was going to teach him that lesson.

Gunther entered the ring and shoved Cody into Zayn. Gunther fought with both men and ended up on the floor with Zayn. Cody went for a suicide dive, but Gunther moved, and Cody took out Zayn on the floor. Cody looked remorseful and offered a hand to Zayn, who blew him off and got up on his own…

Powell’s POV: They didn’t make anything official, but it looks like they are moving from Cody vs. Gunther to a Triple Threat with them and Zayn. Cody wanted the rematch with Gunther tonight, but I’m guessing they’ll go with the Triple Threat at WWE Night of Champions.

Backstage, The Miz was Facetiming with Kit Wilson. Miz vented about the Cleveland Cavaliers losing and Myles Garrett being traded by the Cleveland Browns. Miz found Danhausen’s lab. Danhausen warned Miz not to touch something. Miz ignored him and ended up being electrocuted. Danhausen found some food on the floor, said he’d been looking all over for it, and ate it before leaving Miz lying…

Raquel Rodriguez made her entrance and was accompanied onto the stage by Liv Morgan, who headed backstage before a commercial break… [C]

Backstage, Gunther vented to Smackdown General Manager about the lack of respect he’s been shown. He told Aldis to fix the problem, while threatening lawsuits if he failed to do so…

Bayley was making her entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash. Jacy Jayne walked onto the stage with Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, who headed backstage. The Italian broadcast team checked in. Cole labeled Jayne a future women’s champion. Kiana James made her entrance and was accompanied by Guilia, who followed her to ringside…

1. Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James (w/Giulia) in a four-way Queen of the Ring match. Rodriguez performed a running crossbody block onto all three opponents in the ring. Cole said he considered Rodriguez the favorite to win the match. [C]