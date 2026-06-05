WWE Smackdown preview: The last four-way King and Queen of the Ring matches scheduled for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor in a four-way King of the Ring match

-Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill in a four-way Queen of the Ring tournament match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Providence, Rhode Island, at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).