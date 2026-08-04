NXT TV results (8/4): Moore’s review of Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match for the NXT Women’s Title, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights for the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live August 4, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] An “In memory of…” graphic aired for the late Dory Funk Jr. The WWE Signature played…

Highlights aired of last week’s “pipebomb style” promo cut by Grayson Waller. The highlight package also shifted to the closing segment of last week’s show where Mike Santana, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo mixed it up regarding the NXT Championship…

Arrival shots were shown of Lola Vice, and Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Jaida Parker and Thea Hail vs. “The Dungeon” Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic (w/Nattie Neidhart). Jaida and Karmen started the match with Karmen landing a side headlock takedown. Hail blind tagged in and hit Karmen with a body slam. Parker slammed Hail on Petrovic for a nearfall. Petrovic hit Hail with a savate kick. Lyons tagged in. The heels hit Hail with a high low karate kick combo for a nearfall.

After Hail escaped a submissions, the face team dumped the heels to ringside and hit them with studio dives. Jaida missed Hip Notic at ringside into the steel steps. Nattie gave Hail a cheap shot. Nikkita hit Hail with a sitout Power Bomb for a nearfall.[c]

The Dungeon members cut the ring in half on Hail back from break. Hail managed to jump out of the corner and brought in Jaida for a hot tag. Parker planted Petrovic with a Gourd Buster. Nattie dragged Karmen away from Jaida’s Banzai Drop. Karmen and Nikkita hit Jaida with a Hart Attack. Hail broke up Karmen’s pin. Hail and Petrovic took each other out with headbusts at ringside. Jaida hit Nattie with Hip Notic to knock her off the apron. Lyons rolled up Jaida for a nearfall.

Jaida hit Nikkita with her signature draping Banzai Drop. Hail hit lyons with her signature Trust Fall for the victory.

Thea Hail and Jaida Parker defeated Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic via pinfall in 9:20.

The Dungeon jumped Hail and Parker after the match. Hail ducked Nattie’s punch to cause Nattie to accidentally hit Petrovic. Parker and Hail dumped the heels to ringside to stand tall to end the segment…

Tavion Heights was trying to hype up Myles Borne backstage. Borne joked about not being able to hear him. Heights said their match later is going to be the biggest match in Height’s life due to it being for the tag team championships. Both of them hugged and were on the same page. Heights said he doesn’t know what he’ll do if they don’t win? Myles and Tavion continued to hype each other up…

NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo was shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A well worked opening match. I continue to praise Nikkita Lyons’s improvement compared to her rough start all the way back in NXT 2.0. I’m not the biggest fan of how NXT has introduced the “Dungeon” faction as they made their debut at Great American Bash, and less than a week after they were setting up their downfall and implosion. Very strange way to integrate Nattie’s badass character into NXT. You should have your heels run roughshod for a bit for character development, and instead the Dungeon look like bumbling fools.

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. Vic sent the show to a replay of Brock Lesnar passing the torch to Oba Femi after their match. They also showed Brock Lesnar formally announcing his retirement on the Pat McAfee show…

NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo made his entrance. Tony talked about Grayson Waller coming out to disrespect him, everyone in the back, and the brand of NXT. Tony said Waller is going to try to use the title as a boomerang to get back everything he wants on the main roster. Tony D said he isn’t going to be a stepping stone, and he won’t let Waller talk trash without consequence. Tony said he also has new business in Cruz Montana.

He said while it was or wasn’t an accident, he still laid him out. Tony D called out Cruz. Instead, Grayson Waller showed up in the crow’s nest. Waller talked about how everyone is talking about him coming out of Summerslam Weekend. Tony D called Waller a bitch for not facing him in the ring face-to-face. Tony D said he used to be friends with Waller back in NXT 2.o. Tony D talked about how He, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams (who wasn’t in the match) all became NXT Champi0n after their WarGames match together, while Waller is the odd man out.

Waller talked about how he’s brought more attention to the NXT male roster than anyone over the last week. Waller said he likes that Tony D has a spine, while everyone backstage ran to their phones. Cruz Montana made his entrance and stood in the crowd. He soaked in a “boriqua” chant. Cruz said Tony D didn’t call Waller out, but he’ll give him a few words. Cruz said he gives Waller props for trying to rattle cages.

Cruz said he was in the same spot. Cruz said the difference is he didn’t bitch and moan about thing, but rather he put in work to show he’s the man he said he is. Cruz said Waller is only complaining about his life being not as nice as he likes it, but Cruz had no other choice. Cruz said he hopes and prays for Waller’s sake that Waller doesn’t have to face the same man in the mirror that Cruz had to. Cruz said the difference between he and Waller is he spent years to prove he belongs here, while Waller is trying to be noticed.

Waller said the fan’s opinions doesn’t matter. Waller said he has demons like Cruz did. Waller aid he’s going to piss all over this fire Cruz is trying to make. Cruz said Waller is funny and only fights for himself. Cruz said that won’t get him nowhere. Cruz said when you have people who depend on you, and hold you accountable, that’s what makes you the man and unstoppable. Tony D said he knows Cruz and Waller both want the title, He said they can have a number one contenders match or whatever, he’ll see one of them at HeatWave…

A hype package aired for the Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice Underground match happening later in the show…

Wren Sinclair was nervously pacing in the locker room worried about her own match and Kendal’s match later. Kendal got up and calmed down Wren. Kendal psyched up Wren for her match happening next…

NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A standard follow up from last week’s show closing angle to establish the main event picture on the men’s division. Cruz Montana had a bit of an off night by his high standards, but he did wrap up his end of the segment well. I’m very intrigued as to NXT putting a rocket on Waller’s back in terms of promotion. They had him all over the CW commercials heading into this week’s show and are making his work-shoot promo out to be a big deal. He has the tools to be a big star and he has a chance to showcase those tools now as a focal point of the show.

Wren was already in the ring back from break…

2. Wren Sinclair (w/Kendal Grey) vs. NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria in a 5 minute time limit match for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Both women were even with strikes early on. Wren got a one count after a Bulldog. Wren hit Zaria with an Armdrag and Huracanrana. Zaria yanked Wren off the top rope and tossed her into the ringpost. Zaria worked on Wren with overhead elbows. Zaria caught Wren with a draping big boot, for a two count.

Zaria caught Wren in the jaw with a back elbow, which she sold for a few seconds. Wren hit Zaria with bear claw strikes. Wren hit Zaria with an X Factor for a nearfall, heading into the One minute warning. Wren rolled up Zaria into a nearfall. Wren hit Zaria with a Butterfly Suplex for a nearfall. Zaria rolled through a crossbody. Wren and Zaria dumped each other to ringside. Zaria couldn’t hit her finisher before the time ran out.

Wren Sinclair vs. Zaria ended in a time limit draw. Wren Sinclair retain the

Zaria attacked Wren after the match and laid her out with an F5…

John’s Thoughts: I predicted this is what they were going for to set up a Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair match for the North American title. I wasn’t a fan of the logic when I came up with that prediction. I get that they want to protect Zaria, which is what I think should be their number one priority. I’m not a fan of Sinclair presumably being rewarded with a title shot for not winning the match on her end. Yes, Zaria doesn’t get the useless toy belt that nobody cares about, but Wren shouldn’t be rewarded for not getting a win.

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price dapped it up backstage. Nima said he owes Price for costing them the match last week. Price said it was fine. Price was supportive of Nima’s business in AAA. Lexis King and Birth Right showed up to stir the pot. Price threatened King and said he wants a shot at the Speed title. Stacks said he thought he was a tag team. Price said he’s just making his “backup plan” like his buddy Nima. Price walked off with Nima looking conflicted…

The Vanity Project made their entrance…[c]

Kelani Jordan walked up to Grayson Waller to continue to complain about not getting opportunites in NXT. Jordan said she will win the NXT Women’s Title the first chance she gets. Waller told her to “not miss” on the title (a reference to her boyfriend Carmelo Hayes). After Kelani left, Mason Rook showed up to confront Waller. Kam Hendrix jumped Rook from behind and the two men brawled to a different room…

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights made their entrance. Vic reminded viewers that Heights is treating this like the biggest match of his life…

3. “The Vanity Project” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (w/Jackson Drake, Myka Lockwood) vs. Tavion Height and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Heights hit Smokes with a Power Slam for a nearfall. Borne tagged in and hit Smokes with an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Baylor tagged in and ate a Orton Style dropkick from Borne for a nearfall. Hights tagged in and whipped Borne into Baylor. Smokes tagged in. Vanity Project swarmed Heights with kicks. Smokes hit Heights with a Slingshot rollup for a nearfall.[c]

[Hour Two] Back from break, Vanity Project cut the ring in half on Myles Borne. A replay showed that Vanity Project took control because Jackson Drake interfered by preventing Borne from hitting Smokes with Borne Again. Lola Vice was shown putting on her Taekwondo Gi via picture-in-picture. Heights managed to get the hot tag and clean house. Heights hit Smokes with a flying clotehsline for a nearfall.

Borne tagged in and dropkicked Smokes during a Heights Power Bomb for a nearfall. The commentators agreed that Borne probably shouldn’t have tagged back in so quickly. Baylor hit Borne with a dropkick assisted Spinebuster for a nearfall that was broken up by Heights. Heights swatted Smokes out the air with a hook. Borne hit Baylor with a Power SLam. Vanity Projecct hit their opponents with stereo Knees.

Borne and Heights hit Vanity Project with Stereo Power Slams. The referee caught Lockwood and Drake trying to interfere. The referee ejected Drake and Lockwood. Borne hit Baylor with Borne Again. Heights hit Smokes with Height of Glory (Swinging Power Slam) for the victory.

Tavion Heights and Myles Borne defeated Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor via pinfall in 10:49 to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

A hype package aired for the Women’s Underground match for later in the show, focusing on Lola Vice winning the Women’s Championship at Stand and Deliver…

Vanity Project were walking through Gorilla. Jackson Drake was throwing a fit, saying he wants to kill the ref for what he did. Myka Lockwood was distracted when they passed by Keanu Carver. Lockwood gave Carver a sensual up-down look before heading back to Drake…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A fun match with a bit of a surprising outcome. That said, the win was set up well with Drake and Lockwood being ejected. The NXT tag team division has been arguably the best tag team division in pro wrestling over the past few months (at least the most consistently good division), with Vanity Project being the anchor of the division. There’s a part of me disappointed that they took the belts off them, but I can also see this as a short term title change with Heights and Borne possibly losing the titles back to them as soon as Heatwave. Reason I think that might be a route they go as it will add some character development for

Izzi Dame and Niko Vance confronted Lizzy Rain backstage. Dame said Rain only won because Shawn Spears interfered. Spears showed up with a chair and said that he got Robert Stone to book a mixed tag match between Dame and Vance vs. Rain and Spears. After Dame and Vance left, Rain said she doesn’t trust Spears one bit. After Rain left, Spears said that Rain was a smart girl…

Keanu Carver made his entrance. A replay aired of Keanu Carver power bombing EK Prosper through an announce table after losing to him two months ago. EK Prosper made his entrance. A replay aired of Hank, Tank, and Prosper jumping Carver two weeks ago. Booker hilariously is still accidentally calling Keanu “Key New Carver” at points…

4. Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper. Booker and Vic were shocked when Carver calmly stood back after a lockup to start the match. EK caught Carver with a Gamengiri and boot in the corner. EK hit Carver with an impressive kickoff Moonsault. EK caught Carver with a dropkick. Carver came back with a dropkick of his own. EK dropkicked Carver off the apron. Carver caught EK out of the air. EK shoved Carver into Booker T.

Carver apologized to Booker. EK dropkicked Carver and dapped it up with Booker. Vic said he’s happy nobody knocked over his ringside candy dish. EK hit Carver with a double stomp to the back heading into break.[c]

During the break, Carver worked on EK with methodical offense. Booker said he was shocked at Keanu’s new calm demeanor, even apologizing to him earlier. Back from break, EK fought back with kicks. Keanu countered the kicks with a clothesline. EK fought back with body shots with Carver coming back with a hook to the face. EK reversed Carver with a Stundog Millionaire. EK caught Carver with a Superkick and high roundhouse.

EK hit Carver with a lionsault and Tornado DDT. EK hit Carver with a Nice looking Swanton Blockbuster for a nearfall. EK and Carver traded forearms. Carver hit EK with an impressive pop up German Suplex for a nearfall (credit to EK for getting up in the air). Carver hit EK with a Power Bomb for a nearfall. EK rolled up Carver for a nearfall. EK bounced off Carver and hit him with a Shotgun Dropkick.

EK grounded Carver with a Shining Wizard. Carver blocked a moonsault with his feet. Carver used a small package to pick up the win on EK.

Keanu Carver defeated EK Prosper via pinfall in 10:41.

Carver patted EK on the back and praised him for the good match. The announcers were shocked over Keanu’s calm and respectful demeanor…

John’s Thoughts: They teased it last week with Robert Stone being shocked at Keanu being calm and collective, but it looks like they are going to try to tell a larger story with Keanu showing a shift in demeanor. It has me intrigued because I thought they would just go with the standard formula of Keanu getting his heat back by destroying EK. I like this nuanced approach as it’s establishing Keanu Carver as an intellectual and cerebral, where he’s trying to exploit doing things the right way to get what he wants.

The show cut to DarkState backstage, where Dion Lennox was throwing a fit while Osiris and Cutler were happy at their win they picked up. Dion said he doesn’t want them to prove Waller right about him saying they’re complacent. Dion said next week Saquon Shugars won’t be safe…

Another hype package aired to hype up the Women’s Underground match happening later…[c]

A Shiloh Hill instagram video aired where he talked about how he got a mild fracture from his match last week. He said he won’t be back in the ring too soon, but he’s working on his way back. Hill then talked about how Kam Hendrix is claiming to have a specific injury, but it’s obvious he’s faking it because you don’t come back that soon from those injuries.

He then talked about Kali Armstrong breaking sprinting records in USC. He also talked about the Pat Patterson conspiracy theory behind him winning the Intercontinental Championship in a match nobody has footage of. Hill then talked about how the Poison Mist actually was developed by Japanese wrestlers in Texas. He said that The Great Kabuki would pass it down to other wrestlers and it became known as “the Poison fog”…

John’s Thoughts: There he goes coming off like a true Stanford grad with all that random knowledge. A bit strange, but I’d take this more realistic strange over the childish strange gimmick around his tooth.

Vic Joseph narrated a Dory Funk Jr. highlight package to honor the late Dory Funk Jr…

Robert Stone was on the phone speaking to someone he called a “free agent”. He saw Cruz Montana and said he got Montana a match against Waller for the number one contendership. Tristan Angels pulled up on Cruz saying that people like Cruz and Waller don’t deserve a title shot especially since Cruz is new in NXT. Cruz pointed out that he’s been wrestling on NXT for over a year due to NXT’s relationship with TNA. Cruz pointed out how Angels is more of a “new guy” due to him only being on NXT for three months…

The following matches were announced for next week’s NXT: Cruz Montana vs. Grayson Waller, Izzi Dame and Niko Vance vs. Lizzy Rain and Shawn Spears, Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair for the Women’s North American Championship, and Dion Lennox vs. Saquon Shugars…

Random developmental wrestlers were surrounding the ring for the main event Underground Match…[c]

Lola Vice made her entrance in her Taekwondo Gi. She shook hands with her family, including her dad Taekwondo Grandmaster Frank. Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair made their entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in ring championship match introductions (as his hair continues to get more bleached by the week)…

5. Kendal Grey (w/Wren Sinclair) vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Both women started the match at a stalemate, going for takedowns. After more stalemates, Grey managed to hit Vice with a huracanrana at ringside. Grey broke a headlock by tackling Vice into the steel steps. Vice tripped Grey off the ropeless apron, into the steel steps. Grey was bleeding from the ear heading into break.[c]

The medics paused the match during the break to check on Grey’s bleeding head. Vic noted that Lola’s dad Frank looks worried. One of the trainers wore a shirt from Rudos BJJ Gym (which is a gym that a lot of current and former WWE wrestlers train at like Shayna Baszler or Matt Riddle). After a medic wrapped up Grey’s head, she yelled that she was ready. Grey jumped back in the ring, only to eat Vice’s suplexes and Taekwondo kicks.

Back from break, Grey hit Vice with a German Suplex. Grey then hit Vice with a series of Exploder and German Suplexes. Vic noted that it looks like Grey’s equilibrium is off. Vic also wondered what “free agent” Robert Stone was talking to? Grey reversed a Taekwondo Tornado Kick into an Ankle Lock. Vice countered into her own Ankle Lock. Vice worked on Grey with Taekwondo footsies. Grey fired shots while struggling to get to her feet.

Vice dominated a strike exchange. Vice hit Grey with a backfist. Grey fell on Hank and Tank. Hank and Tank shoved Grey into Vice for a back elbow. Vice put Grey in a Rear Naked Choke. Grey reversed into a Juji Gatame armbar. Vice fended off Grey with Tae Kwon Do punches and kicks. Grey ducked, causing Vice to accidentally hit the referee with a back fist. REF BUMP!!!

Grey put Vice in the Rear Naked Choke. Vice escaped and tried to revive the referee. Wren Sinclair gave Grey words of encouragement. Grey caught Vice with a superkick. Vice caught Grey with a high Taekwondo Switch kick. Grey countered into a Juji Gatame armbar. Grey wrenched on Vice’s arm for the tapout.

Kendal Grey defeated Lola Vice via submission in 10:44 to win the Underground match and retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Both women traded respectful bows after the match. Vice held up Grey’s arm in victory to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome worked-shoot style match with both women putting on a good martial arts showcase. Both ends of martial art too, in that they both were able to exhibit good technical ability, but also show off the melodrama of martial art demo showcases (where there is a “worked” aspect to it). The blood spot was most likely a work, but it really added to the match by giving Kendal a handcap with Kendal doing a good job selling the lack of equilibrium. As a Taekwondo Practitioner myself, I always love it when Lola gets to show off her clean TKD strikes.

This match contributed to a strong overall episode of NXT, but I’m surprised they gave away the match on weekly TV and not save it for their Heatwave show. Only real downside with putting this on Heatwave, is it would continue to prove Grayson Waller’s heel point in that the women on NXT continue to outshine the men of NXT by leaps and bounds (but to NXT’s credit over the past few months, I think they’ve done a solid job retooling the men’s division and building up new characters). What will be Wren’s big match on the Heatwave card, because you don’t want to leave her off the show, and it will definitely be a step down from this. Overall, this was a strong week of NXT. Notably if you don’t have the time, you should go out of your way to watch the tag title match and the women’s title match. And one more note, they had Vic reference it during the main event, but who is the “free agent” that Stone was talking to on the phone? A good subtle cliffhanger for next week.