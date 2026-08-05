Roman Reigns title defense set for WWE Raw in Mexico, Rey Mysterio reveals how the challenger will be determined

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship in Mexico next month. Rey Mysterio announced today that a tournament will start on Monday’s Raw television show with top luchadores from Raw, Smackdown, and AAA. The tournament winner will challenge Reigns for the title on the September 14 Raw in Mexico City at Arena CDMX. Check out Rey’s announcement below or via the WWE YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: No entrants have been announced, so no bracket is available. This explains the closing moments of Raw when Rey asked Reigns if he could run something by him. The September 14 Raw will be held the Monday the second night of the two-night AAA Triplemania. Night one will be on Friday, September 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Night two will be on Sunday, September 13 in Mexico City at Arena CDMX, the same venue playing host to Raw the next night. Smackdown is running Arena CDMX on Friday, September 11. Rey is the AAA General Manager. Will he book himself in the tournament?

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time since 1997. He hosts the weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)