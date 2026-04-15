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WWE reveals the national anthem singer for the second night of WrestleMania 42 

April 15, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We know the singer who will perform the national anthem at one night of WrestleMania 42. WWE announced today via social media that Joe Jonas will perform the anthem at night two of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday.

Powell’s POV: Insert your own joke here about TKO being so financially motivated that they would only agree to pay for one Jonas brother.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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Readers Comments (1)

  1. Scott April 15, 2026 @ 8:59 pm

    One Jonas is one too many.

    Reply

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