MLW announces partnership with VEEPS

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce a partnership with VEEPS.

LOS ANGELES, CA; May 26, 2026 — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and VEEPS today announced a new partnership that will bring weekly wrestling programming to fans worldwide via Veeps.com/MLW. Starting May 30, fans can tune in every Saturday night for new episodes of MLW’s weekly flagship series “MLW Fusion” featuring marquee matches, special events and exclusive digital content, creating a consistent destination for wrestling fans on VEEPS. Programming will be free to viewers worldwide, with VEEPS audiences receiving access to limited-edition merchandise drops, giveaways, and special offers available only during premiere streams.

Beyond the weekly Saturday night series, VEEPS and MLW will partner on quarterly premium live PPV supercard events featuring title matches and tentpole moments throughout the year.

The partnership marks a significant expansion of VEEPS’ live sports and entertainment slate, following the platform’s recent streaming of Danny Wimmer Presents’ Blood4Blood in partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. For MLW, VEEPS provides a global streaming home built around direct-to-fan engagement, connected TV viewing, and commerce integration.

As part of the deal, VEEPS will launch exclusive limited-edition merchandise collections for MLW fans, drawing on the platform’s direct-to-fan commerce infrastructure that has powered some of the most successful fan-driven live event campaigns in music. VEEPS will also work with MLW to infuse music culture into future events, creating crossover moments connecting wrestling audiences with artists across metal, country, punk, hardcore, and alternative communities.

MLW’s flagship series, MLW Fusion, anchors the weekly lineup, alongside premium live specials, supercards, archived matches, and exclusive content designed to deepen fan engagement.

“Professional wrestling thrives on weekly storytelling and passionate fan communities,” said Kyle Heller, Co-founder of Veeps. “MLW has built an incredibly loyal audience and a strong creative identity, and we’re excited to bring that energy to fans every Saturday night on VEEPS. These events sit at the intersection of live sports, music, fandom, and community, and we see a huge opportunity to help bridge those worlds.”

“VEEPS understands fandom, community, and culture in a way that naturally fits MLW,” said Court Bauer, CEO of Major League Wrestling. “With the incredible momentum MLW has built over the past year, partnering with the VEEPS and Live Nation ecosystem gives us the ability to bring together MLW Fusion, major events, exclusive merchandise drops, and immersive fan experiences all in one place while creating a stronger direct connection with our audience around the world.”

Programming is available across web, mobile, and connected TV, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung TV. For more information and upcoming programming announcements, visit: Veeps.com/MLW.

MLW Fusion is executive produced by Court Bauer, Paul Walter Hauser & Bryan Walsh.

Court Bauer and Major League Wrestling represented by Artists First. Paul Walter Hauser represented by Artists First & WME.

About VEEPS

Veeps is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).