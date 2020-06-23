MLW Underground returning next month

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release to announce that MLW Underground will return on July 11 on beIN Sports and the MLW YouTube Page.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling’s (MLW) Underground TV series returns to airwaves this summer starting on Saturday July 11.

The episodes will air in their original unedited form in sequential episodic order and feature the touchstone moments that established Major League Wrestling.

“Since MLW returned in 2017, fans have demanded the return of the Underground and it finally happens this summer,” said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer.

Originally premiering in April 2003, MLW Underground launched the league into national and international prominence. The series features MLW originals, legends and luminaries such as: CM Punk, Terry Funk, Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen, Satoshi Kojima and dozens of the sport’s greatest wrestlers across multiple generations.

The first episode will feature the rise of Major League Wrestling, headlined by Vampiro vs. Christopher Daniels from the historic 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena in South Philadelphia.

Joey Styles serves as the play-by-play man calling the action each and every week.

MLW Underground will air as a limited engagement on beIN SPORTS, MLW’s YouTube channel and all MLW platforms.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear from the press release whether Underground will replace the currently airing MLW Anthology series, but I assume that’s the case.