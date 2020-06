CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Charlotte Flair is scheduled to undergo an undisclosed surgery, according to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com. The hope is that she will be able to return in time for SummerSlam on August 23.

Powell’s POV: The storyline injury that Flair suffered at the hands of Nia Jax was meant to write her off the show. For storyline purposes, WWE is claiming that Flair “suffered a potential collarbone fracture.”