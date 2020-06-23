6/23 NJPW New Japan Cup night four results: Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Yoh vs. Bushi, Satoshi Kojima vs. Evil, and Hirooki Goto vs. Yujiro Takahashi in first-round matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW New Japan Cup

Streamed June 23, 2020 on New Japan World from an empty venue in Japan

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Bushi beat Yoh to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

2. Yoshi-Hashi beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

3. Tomohiro Ishii, Kazuchika Okada, Sho, and Toru Yano fought Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Tetsuya Naito to a double count-out.

4. Hirooki Goto over Yujiro Takahashi to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

5. Evil defeated Satoshi Kojima to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

The tournament continues on Wednesday with Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano vs. Hiromu Takahashi, and Taiji Ishimori vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru in second-round matches.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Jeff Lutz discussing his background, pro wrestling during the pandemic, the differences between the way WWE and AEW have tested, and much more...

