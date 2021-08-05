Impact Wrestling TV preview: Big six-man tag main event, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Sami Callihan, Frankie Kazarian, and Eddie Edwards.

-Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson.

-Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.

Powell’s POV: Impact has also announced that a battle royal will be held on the August 12 edition to determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega’s Impact World Championship. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and includes Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh. Thursday’s “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Booker T at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Slammiversary 2018 on Thursday afternoon at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.