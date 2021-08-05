Bobby Eaton dead at age 62

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bobby Eaton died on Wednesday at age 62. The cause of death was not listed. Eaton’s sister Debbie announced the news via her Facebook Page.

Powell’s POV: Eaton is best known for his work with the Midnight Express tag team. He originally teamed with Dennis Condrey and later with Stan Lane as the Midnight Express, and both versions of the team were considered to be among the very best in the business. Jim Cornette worked as the manager for both versions of the team, and they were among my favorite acts. Eaton was fantastic in the ring, but he was very shy and was not known for his promo skills, so the alliance with Cornette was perfect. The Midnight Express vs. “The Rock ‘n Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson feud still rates among the best tag team rivalries in history. My condolences to the Eaton family, Cornette, and Eaton’s many friends and fans.