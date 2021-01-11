MLW announces the debut of Mil Muertes

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce that Mil Muertes will debut on Wednesday’s MLW Fusion.

Major League Wrestling today announced Mil Muertes will make his highly anticipated debut this Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Serving as the executive producer of this coming week’s FUSION, Salina de la Renta has summoned the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” to compete in an open contract match. Who will be brave enough to square off against the luchador? Find out this Wednesday.

A destructive force, Mil Muertes unleashes the purest vengeance in the world.

In 1985, Pascal Mendoza was only 7 years old when one of the biggest earthquakes in history struck Mexico City. Tragically, he lost everything.

With death at his door, a bruja would rescue little Pascal from the underworld’s grip of death. Using his hate for the world, she would transform him into Mil Muertes. A force unlike any other seen in lucha libre was born.

Over the next several years, Mil Muertes would manifest himself in different ways in different places as the legend of the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” spread throughout the world.

In Puerto Rico, they called him Ricky Banderas, where he would claim the IWA Heavyweight Championship 5 times. In Mexico City he was known as El Mesias, capturing AAA’s Heavyweight Championship 4 times.

However, it was in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles where he’d claim the Lucha Underground title and capture the attention and fear of the world. Ruling on his throne as conqueror of the underground lucha fight scene, Muertes’ death grip loomed over all… until his temple fell.

In the years that followed, Muertes wandered the earth with an unquenchable desire for revenge… until he was summoned by Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado.

Now, the seemingly invincible Mil Muertes looks to build a shrine of death with the bodies of the men he’s conquered, and careers destroyed in Major League Wrestling.

As part of Salina de la Renta’s contract with MLW, the league granted de la Renta three episodes to executive produce.

Signed thus far for Wednesday’s FUSION:

•Los Parks vs. The Von Erichs – Tornado World Tag Team Championship with Tom Lawlor as special guest referee

•Mil Muertes debuts

Also scheduled to appear: Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout, Injustice and more.

Powell’s POV: The timing of the debut is logical in that the storyline is that Salina de la Renta, who is bringing Muertes to MLW, is serving as the executive producer of Wednesday’s show. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.