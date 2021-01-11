AEW Dynamite preview: New Year’s Smash night two lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Title.

-Chuck Taylor vs. Miro (Taylor must become Miro’s young boy if he loses).

-Serena Deeb vs. Tay Conti for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-The Elite in action.

-Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

-Pac vs. Eddie Kingston.

-The Inner Circle offer their New Year’s resolutions.

-Cody appears on Britt Baker’s Waiting Room talkshow

Powell’s POV: The show will also feature followup to Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson appearing at the end of night one to help Kenny Omega. AEW was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.