Wrestling Revolver “No Country For Old Mancer” results (6/12): Vetter’s review of BDE vs. Brent Oakley in a street fight for the Revolver Remix Title, Steve Maclin vs. Joe Alonzo, a gender reveal

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “No Country For Old Mancer”

Dayton, Ohio, at Calumet Center

Streamed live June 12, 2026, on @PWRevolver on YouTube

Like many other indy promotions (notably West Coast Pro, AAW, Limitless, and Texas All Pro), Wrestling Revolver is now streaming their shows live and free on their YouTube channel. The venue is a small gymnasium, and they always pack it, so it’s a sellout with about 250 fans. The lighting is decent. Carmen Michael, Jessicka Havok, and Bork Torkleson provided commentary. (Joe Dombrowski is usually here, but he’s presumably doing the MLW taping.)

* I always point out that this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he routinely uses many current and former TNA wrestlers.

* “The Algorithm” Joe Alonzo, Crash Jaxon and Brent Oakley hit the ring. Alonzo vowed they would make history tonight. He spoke about Steve Maclin , saying “TNA canned his ass last week.” That brought out Maclin for our opening match. Maclin leaned into the camera and said, “I told that cuck I quit!”

1. Steve Maclin vs. Joe Alonzo (w/Crash Jaxon, Brent Oakley). Maclin knocked the other heels to the floor, then he hit some chops on Joe. Joe took control and he worked over Maclin’s left leg. Maclin was thrown to the floor at 4:30 so Crash and Oakley could get in some cheap shots, then they threw Steve back into the ring. Joe hit some chops, so Maclin returned some harder chops. Maclin hit a hard clothesline. The ref saw some cheating, so he ejected Jaxon and Oakley at 6:30.

Maclin hit a hard spinning back fist and a back suplex. He tied Alonzo in the Tree of Woe and hit a spear to his exposed ribs. Maclin went for the KIA (double-arm DDT), but Crash returned to the ring to distract Maclin. Joe hit a low-blow kick, got a rollup, and grabbed the ropes for added leverage for the tainted pin. On the low end of my expectations, actually.

Joe Alonzo defeated Steve Maclin at 8:01.

2. “Killer Goat” Killer Kelly and Myron Reed vs. “The Production” Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette. The Production regularly teams in Ohio and western Pennsylvania, and yes, Katie is the niece of a certain former WCW World champion. The women started, but they tagged out before locking up. Myron tried a shoulder tackle but bounced off the rotund Dillinger. The women got back in, and Katie hit some armdrags and the Bronco Buster at 2:30. Katie hit a Lungblower to Myron’s chest, and Dillinger hit a senton on Myron!

Myron dropped Kelly onto Katie, then Myron hit a guillotine leg drop on Kelly at 4:00. Kelly tied Katie in a cravat, and she bit Arquette’s forehead. Katie hit a German Suplex on Kelly at 5:30. Dillinger hit a head-capture suplex on Mryon. He slammed Kelly to the mat, but he missed a moonsault onto her. The Production hit a Lungbower-and-wheelbarrow German Suplex combo. Kelly jumped on Derek’s back and applied a sleeper, but Katie pulled her off. Katie hit a spear for a nearfall at 7:30, but Myron made the save.

Myron went for his Flame On stunner over the ropes, but Dillinger caught him and hit a Bubba Bomb to the floor! That’s new! Bork agreed that he hadn’t seen that before. In the ring, Dillinger hit a splash onto Myron for a nearfall, but Kelly made the save, and all four were down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. The women got up and traded forearm strikes. “I love a good cat fight,” Havok said. Katie speared Kelly on the ring apron. Myron finally hit the Flame On stunner over the top rope onto Katie, with them both crashing onto Derek on the floor! In the ring, Myron hit a Pele Kick on Katie. Kelly slammed Katie for the pin!

“Killer Goat” Killer Kelly and Myron Reed defeated “The Production” Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette at 10:51.

3. Lio Rush vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy). Crowds have really been into Lio’s “Darkheart” character. Chambers rejected a handshake and was booed. Kayla distracted Lio, allowing Damian to get a rollup for a nearfall. Lio stalked Kayla on the floor. (Carmen noted that Lio can’t see you if you stand still.) Back in the ring, Lio hit a clothesline. He crawled on the mat and dove through the ropes onto Chambers at 2:30. In the ring, Damian hit a neckbreaker over his knee, and he took control, repeatedly punching Lio.

Chambers tied up Lio in the ropes and repeatedly kicked him, then hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 5:00. Rush hit a clothesline in the corner and the Rush Hour stunner out of the ropes for a nearfall. Kayla got on the mic, and she shrieked at Lio, which froze him. Lio missed the Final Hour frog splash, but he hit his spin kick to the head for a nearfall at 7:30. Damian hit a leaping piledriver for a believable nearfall.

Chambers immediately applied a Crossface on the mat, but Lio got his feet on the ropes. He went for a Border City Stretch, but Lio bit Damian’s fingers! They traded rollups. They hopped up and hit stereo clotheslines. Lio nailed a mid-ring Spanish Fly and a stunner, and he locked in a modified Muta Lock and cranked back on Chambers’ head until Damian tapped out. Fun match. Lio is wildly over.

Lio Rush defeated Damian Chambers at 9:40.

4. Ace Austin vs. Jeffrey John vs. Alan Angels in an elimination match. Jeffrey just returned from the GCW European tour. They all went for rollups in the opening minute. Angels rolled to the floor at 1:30 to regroup. Ace and John brought him back into the ring, took turns punching him, and they hit a team arm drag. Bork said John has never been pinned in Revolver (he is always in scrambles but has never been the one who lost!) Angels hit a half-nelson suplex on John, then a dive through the ropes on Ace at 3:30.

In the ring, Angels hit a top-rope crossbody body on John for a nearfall. John fired up and hit some punches. Ace hit a back suplex on Angels and a guillotine leg drop at 5:30, then he tied up Alan’s legs. He applied a Muta Lock, but Alan reached the ropes. Ace got both guys across his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop at 8:00. He hit a spinning Flatliner on Angels for a believable nearfall.

John hit a rolling Koppo Kick on Ace, then one on Angels! He powerbombed Angels onto Ace in the corner! John hit a top-rope Athena-style stunner on Ace. However, Alan hit the Angel’s Wings faceplant on John and pinned him at 9:39. Alan hit one on Ace for a nearfall! He missed a top-rope double stomp. Ace hit a spin kick off the ropes, then the “Fold” running Blockbuster for the pin. Good action.

Ace Austin defeated Alan Angels and Jeffrey John at 11:07.

* Alex Colon came to the ring. He’s supposed to be in the main event, but he can’t wait! He demanded Mance Warner come fight him… right now!

5. Mance Warner vs. Alex Colon for the Revolver Title. Mance entered the ring, and they immediately traded punches. They threw chairs at each other’s heads, and I just hate this crap. Nothing is gained by throwing a chair at someone else’s head. Colon hit a huracanrana at 2:00 that sent Mance to the floor. Mance got a wide broom from under the ring and struck Colon with it. He grabbed a staple gun and used it on Colon’s forehead. They fought at ringside, and Colon was bleeding.

Colon used the staple gun on Mance’s tongue at 4:30. “This is why I stay far away from these matches, too,” Jessicka Havok said. Colon dove over the guardrail onto Mance. Colon dove through the ropes onto Mance. Colon set up a board bridge on the floor. In the ring, Mance repeatedly slammed Alex’s head against the turnbuckles. Mance hit a Razor’s Edge over the top rope and through the board bridge on the floor at 8:30. Dangerous landing for Colon. Yikes.

Mance rolled him back into the ring and got a nearfall. Mance hit an unprotected HARD chair shot to the head at 11:00. Why??? Mance hit a top-rope superplex onto a door bridge in the center of the ring. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes and headbutts. They sat on chairs opposite each other and traded punches at 13:00. Mance hit a Spinebuster onto an open chair, but Colon popped up at the one-count. They got to their feet and traded more punches. Mance hit a uranage and a running knee for a nearfall.

Colon got a backslide and a running knee for a nearfall at 15:00. He set up a double-decker board bridge in the ring. They both came off the top turnbuckle and crashed onto the bridge (none of the boards broke). Mance threw the board at Colon’s head. He threw another chair at Colon’s unprotected head, then some of the boards. Mance hit a running knee to the head for the pin. I cannot put into words how awful that match was. It was far too violent, with too many risky, dangerous, unprotected blows to the head.

Mance Warner defeated Alex Colon to retain the Revolver Title at 18:00 even.

* On the video screen, we saw a close-up of Krule’s mask. Krule put it on. Ganger came to the ring, and he’s apparently the new general manager. He said Mance would face Krule AND Colon in August in a three-way!

* Intermission

6. Bigg Pound vs. “Dreadknot” Fulton vs. Troy Parker vs. Crash Jaxon for the 24/7 Scramble Title. I’ve seen Parker a few times in CZW, and he’s got some good size. The commentators said he’s only 23. I always compare Pound to a young John Tenta, but he’s really short. They all started brawling at the bell. Parker hit a running knee on the ring apron. He hit a spear in the ring on Crash at 2:00. Parker hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Dreadknot. Pound hit a Black Hole Slam on Parker. Dreadknot confronted Pound, who tried to flee, but Dreadknot punched him.

Crash splashed onto Dreadknot in the corner, and he hit some Exploder Suplexes at 4:30. They did a Tower of Doom spot at 6:00, and Pound finally was able to remove his sweater to reveal his massive gut. Pound hit a top-rope splash onto the other three on the floor! Dangerous! In the ring, a board was set up in a corner. Pound charged, but everyone moved, and Pound crashed through the board at 8:00. Parker hit a German Suplex on Dreadknot. Crash clotheslined Dreadknot over the top rope to the floor. Crash and Parker traded blows. Crash hit a back suplex on Parker onto an open chair and pinned him! New champion!

Crash Jaxon defeated Bigg Pound, “Dreadknot” Fulton and Troy Parker to win the 24/7 Scramble Title at 10:02.

7. Amazonga and “Tye or Die” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds vs. Billie Starkz, Jake Crist, and Rich Swann for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. The commentators mentioned that Swann recently reached two years of sobriety and looks great. Jake Crist got on the mic and said he and his wife, former TNA wrestler Naveah, were having a gender reveal… right now! A cannon went off, and it’s pink confetti! (He already has girls!) YES, the titles are on the line, even though this is a six-person tag! Jake and Matthias opened with some standing switches, and Jake hit a running neckbreaker.

Swann entered, so Reynolds got in to face him at 1:30. KJ hit a satellite headscissors takedown that surprised Rich. Amazonga entered, and Billie got in! She’s giving up more than 100 pounds! She hit some chops and forearm strikes that staggered the big man, but he didn’t go down. He shoved her into a corner with his hands around her throat, and the crowd booed that. She tried a crossbody block, and she got on his back and tried a sleeper. Jake hit a superkick on Amazonga, but Amazonga hit a running body block that flattened Jake.

The Tye or Die team worked over Jake in their corner. Matthias hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Swann for a nearfall at 6:30. Reynolds hit a top-rope crossbody block. Crist and Swann hit stereo moonsault presses. Starkz tagged back in at 9:00 and hit a Lungblower to KJ’s chest. She hit a neckbreaker over her knee on KJ! She slammed KJ onto Matthias. She hit a spin kick on Amazonga. She tried to get a German Suplex, but he shrugged her off. She hit a German Suplex that defied all logic, and the crowd popped for it.

Crist and Swann hit stereo dives to the floor. Billie hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb to the floor onto everyone at 11:00. In the ring, Amazonga and Crist fought on the ropes in the corner. Matthias hit a superplex while standing on Amazonga’s back! Crist hit a grazing spin kick on Billie. Swann hit a spin kick on Matthias, and suddenly all six were down at 12:30. This has been a lot of fun. Amazonga hit a uranage on Swann. Swann hit superkicks on all the opponents. Amazonga hit a chokebomb on Swann! Reynolds, then Matthias, then Amazonga each hit a splash onto Swann for a nearfall.

Swann hit a fisherman’s suplex on Crist. In the corner, Billie got under Amazonga and hit a One Winged Angel for a nearfall, but Reynolds made the save. Swann and Reynolds fought over one of the title belts on the floor. Swann brought it into the ring, but he accidentally struck the ref at 16:30!! Crist hit a DVD and a Sliced Bread out of the corner, then a corner fadeaway stunner. Swann hit a Lethal Injection. A new ref ran into the ring. Billie hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin! BUT WAIT... the original ref got up and argued with the replacement ref. The original ref disqualified Rich Swann for hitting him with the belt.

Amazonga and “Tye or Die” Ryan Matthias and KJ Reynolds defeated Billie Starkz, Jake Crist, and Rich Swann via DQ to retain the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 17:08.

8. BDE vs. Brent Oakley in a street fight for the Revolver Remix Title. The commentators noted the other two members of The Algorithm had already won tonight. Oakley has competed here for three or so years, and he just doesn’t interest me at all. Basic brawling early on. BDE hit a springboard crossbody block, then a dropkick and a dive through the ropes at 2:00. They fought at ringside. Oakley powerbombed BDE onto BDE’s friends in the crowd, and he began shoving guys in the stands. He grabbed BDE and threw him back to ringside.

In the ring, BDE threw a chair at Oakley’s head at 5:00; I just hate that. Oakley threw a chair back at BDE. “Why???” Havok asked. I wish I knew, Jess. They apparently have never heard of CTE. Oakley hit a suplex onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 6:30. BDE fired up and hit some splashes and a springboard fadeaway stunner at 9:00. BDE set up a board bridge on the floor. He put a door in the corner, too. BDE flipped Oakley off the top turnbuckle, and he crashed through a board on the floor. In the ring, BDE got a nearfall at 12:00.

Oakley hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. BDE used a stapler in Oakey’s groin. BDE tried a dive to the floor, but Oakley caught him and slammed him into the guardrails. In the ring, BDE hit a powerbomb move for a nearfall. He got a tray of plastic forks from under the ring. (Seriously, what is that doing there?) Oakley hit a Spinebuster, completely missing the forks he was going for. How appropriate. Oakley hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 15:30. BDE tackled Oakley onto a door, and he slammed the door onto Oakley. BDE hit a frog splash for a nearfall.

They got up and traded forearm strikes and slaps. Oakley hit a top-rope superplex at 18:30. He eventually got a hand on BDE to get a nearfall. Crash Jaxon and Joe Alonzo ran into the ring and beat up BDE. It’s a street fight so this is all legal. KC Jacobs and Dickie Meyer ran in for the save. Steve Maclin returned to the ring with a chair, and he hit all the heels with it. He repeatedly cracked Oakley over the back. He dove onto heels on the floor. Oakley grabbed the chair, struck BDE in the head, and got the pin. Blah.

Brent Oakley defeated BDE in a street fight to win the Revolver Remix Title at 22:05.

Final Thoughts: Definitely a show with some good and some bad. That six-person tag had the best action of the night. Swann and Crist are both having great runs of late, and that match was filled with a lot of big spots and fun action. Tye or Die are fun high flyers. I’ll go with the Ace Austin three-way for second place, and the Lio Rush-Chambers match was really good for third.

The four-way big-man match was fun. Lots of beef, lots of raw power, in that one. Maclin-Alonzo was just getting out of second gear when it ended. It wasn’t bad, but it sure was underwhelming.

UGH, who thought it was a good idea to have that main event go 22 minutes? Neither BDE nor Oakley is a ring general, and the match was just a complete mess. Lots of blown spots, lots of no-selling, and some hardcore action that just didn’t work for me. BDE can have a decent match if he’s in there with a seasoned pro. Oakley is not a seasoned pro.

BUT I would argue that Mance-Colon was even worse. Between thrown chairs, unprotected blows to the head, and a dangerous slam through a board bridge to the floor … that Mance-Colon match is among my least favorite matches of the year. Just so many unnecessary and dangerous blows. That slam that sent Colon head-first through the board and down onto the floor was one of those spots where I jumped out of my seat and hoped he was okay. It was unnecessarily reckless.

I am sure other people will watch this show and completely love the two matches I hated. If you like reckless spots, chairs thrown at heads, and unprotected chairshots to the skull, then those matches will really work for you. But there is a reason you don’t see matches that look like that on WWE TV. Haven’t we learned enough about CTE by now?