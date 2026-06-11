06/11 PW Boom With Jason Powell (Episode 413): Rich Fann on the WWE KQOTR and AEW’s Owen Hart Cup, four major events in two days, TNA’s place in the crowded landscape

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com columnist and podcast host Rich Fann discussing the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, AEW’s Owen Hart Cup tournament, four major events in two days, TNA’s place in the crowded landscape, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 413) and guest Rich Fann.

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