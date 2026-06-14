WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “A Brand New Zena.” The preview reads: “Chris Island puts in extra effort and looks to turn his fortunes around when he faces off with the newest member of LFG, the sensation from Madrid, Jaime Garcia. Kevin Owens helps Nathan Cranton and Mike Derudder on their character development.”

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first 30-minute episode focuses on Smackdown’s second decade, and the second episode is on the Backstage Chaos.

Powell’s POV: WWE Rivals reruns air at 4CT/5ET and lead up to LFG. In order, the reruns feature Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior, Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage, Triple H vs. Batista, and Undertaker vs. Mankind.