AEW Battle of the Belts VIII lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT special

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VIII television special.

-AEW Trios Champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker for the AEW Trios Titles

Powell’s POV: Battle of the Belts VIII will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. I am out on Saturday night for my gal’s birthday, so Don Murphy’s Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII review will be available on delay. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.