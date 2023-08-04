WWE SummerSlam, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Dean Malenko, Kensuke Sasaki, Frankie Kazarian

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE SummerSlam will be held on Saturday in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field. The show includes Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my live live review as the show streams on Peacock beginning with a pre-show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. The show features the final push for SummerSlam and has Sheamus vs. LA Knight. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show includes Jon Moxley and Claudio Castgnoli vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Brawl. We are looking for a volunteer to review Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday night from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show includes CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks for the Real World Championship with Ricky Steamboat as the special ringside enforcer. We will not have live coverage due to SummerSlam. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dean Malenko (Dean Simon) is 62.

-Kensuke Sasaki is 56.

-Frankie Kazarian is 45.