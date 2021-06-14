WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, Fred Curry, Jacques Rougeau Jr., Peter Avalon, Virgil, Headbanger Thrash, Mitsuharu Misawa, Peter Maivia, Hector Garza, Buzz Sawyer, Otto Wanz

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center and will feature Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles and the brand’s final push for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fred Curry (Fred Thomas Koury Jr.) is 78.

-Jerry Lynn is 58. The former ROH and ECW Champion is working as a coach for All Elite Wrestling.

-Mark Henry is 50.

-Peter Maivia died after a battle with cancer on June 12, 1982 at age 45.

-The late Hector Garza was born on June 12, 1969. He died on lung cancer on May 26, 2013 at age 43.

-Peter Avalon (Peter Hernandez) is 33 today.

-The late Buzz Sawyer (Bruce Woyan) was born on June 14, 1959. He died of an overdose at age 32 on February 7, 1992.

-“The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr. turned 61 on Sunday.

-Virgil (Mike Jones) turned 59 on Sunday.

-Headbanger Thrasher (Glenn Ruth) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Mitsuharu Misawa died at age 46 on June 13, 2009 after collapsing in the ring in Japan. His family declined to reveal the cause of death, which is believed to be a spinal cord injury.

-Otto Wanz was born on June 13, 1943. He died at age 74 on September 14, 2017.