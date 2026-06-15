AEW stars Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor are married

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor (Alice Walker) are married. Ospreay released a wedding photo that can be viewed below or via Facebook.com.

Powell’s POV: Ospreay and Windsor announced their engagement last June. Congratulations to the happy couple.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)