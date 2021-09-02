AEW Rampage preview: The All Out go-home show lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-CM Punk appears live.

-Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia.

-Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson.

-Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter and Rebel in a handicap match.

-Miro promo.

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. John is filling in for Colin McGuire, who is in Chicago for the AEW events this weekend. John will be by after the how with his same night audio review of Rampage for Dot Net Members.