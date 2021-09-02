AEW All Out lineup: One match pulled, pre-show match added, the updated card and Casino Battle Royale entrants list for Sunday’s event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-CM Punk vs. Darby Allin.

-Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Miro vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF (Jericho can’t wrestle in AEW again if he loses).

-Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima.

-Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall.

-The women’s Casino Battle Royale (Entrants: Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Big Swole, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, Allie, Diamante, Jade Cargill, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, and five TBA).

-Pre-Show: Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Angelico, and Jack Evans.

Powell's POV: The Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac match was pulled from the lineup. Tony Khan cited travel issues and added that the match will be held on a future edition of AEW Rampage.