Impact Wrestling Under Siege: The card for Saturday’s Impact Plus event

May 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Under Siege event that will stream Saturday on Impact Plus.

-Chris Sabin vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose in a six-way to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship.

-Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay.

-Deonna Purrazzo defends the Knockouts Championship.

-Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-W Morrissey vs. Willie Mack.

-Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus.

Powell’s POV: The winner of tonight’s Havok vs. Rosemary match will challenge Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title on Saturday. Impact’s Under Siege event streams Saturday night at 7CT/8ET on Impact Plus. The show is also available as a $9.99 pay-per-view on FITE.TV.

