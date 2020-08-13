What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership declines, tops NXT

August 13, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show delivered 792,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 901,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which finished with 619,000 viewers. Dynamite finished ninth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 65th in the same demo.


Readers Comments (1)

  1. Write This Way August 13, 2020 @ 3:40 pm

    Looks like the entire bump for both companies last week didn’t tune back in.

